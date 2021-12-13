Will Moses releases new illustrated book for Christmas

CAMBRIDGE — Artist Will Moses remembers watching his great-grandmother paint at a table in her laundry room.

“We’d go in and watch, and she’d talk to us and tell us what she was doing,” Moses said. “She was really good about that. Then we all got herded out, had a cookie, got on our bikes, and away we went.”

His great-grandmother, around 95 at the time, was Anna Mary Robertson Moses, known around the world as Grandma Moses.

But to Moses, she was just a grandmother.

“We knew there was something special, but we didn’t know what,” Moses continued. “There was a lot of attention focused on her by the family and people from outside. She was always having visitors, and we used to think it was pretty cool to go in and watch her paint.”

Moses, an established folk painter himself, just released his 12th illustrated book.

He sat quietly at a table nestled between shoppers and bookshelves at Battenkill Books on Saturday afternoon. The store buzzed with a dozen people as Moses signed copies of his new illustrated book, “The First Christmas,” based on the lyrics of the beloved carol, “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”

Many of the pictures are Moses’ artistic interpretation of the manger scene and the birth of Jesus Christ.

Most bookstores, including Battenkill Books, carry the new hardcover book, which is also available at the Mt. Nebo Gallery in Eagle Bridge and on Amazon for $13.90.

Moses lives and works at the Mt. Nebo Gallery in the hamlet of Eagle Bridge. His studio is in the 200-year-old farmhouse where his great-grandmother began her career.

He creates paintings that reflect the quiet beauty of his tiny community nestled close to the Vermont border. His folk-style paintings are displayed in collections throughout the world, including the White House, The Smithsonian Institution and the New York State Museum.

Moses offers a variety of different art to collectors including original paintings, serigraphs, prints, puzzles, etchings and posters.

The inside of the new book contains prints of the oil paintings Moses is known for in similar folk style to his famous great-grandmother.

Grandma Moses didn’t start painting until age 78 and produced more than 2,000 paintings in the last two decades of her life. She died 60 years ago at age 101 — on Dec. 13, 1961.

But it was actually Moses’ grandfather, Forrest Moses — the son of Grandma Moses — who inspired Will to paint. Forrest was an unusual man who had a lot of patience with kids, he said.

“He sort of saw himself as a successor, I think,” Moses said. “He wanted everybody in the family to paint, I think in part because of what she established. So all the kids did. All of his grandchildren painted as least one painting with him.”

Moses laughed at the idea of letting 5-year-olds experiment with oil paints.

He recalled the hunting cabin feel of his grandfather’s studio, where a series of characters would visit, drink coffee, smoke cigars, tell stories and swear.

“We’ve kind of lost a lot of that, those guys like that,” Moses said. “They didn’t seem to ever do much, but they were always busy.”

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

