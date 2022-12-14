Will it work?: Saratoga Biochar Solutions touts ‘new technology’ to clean biosolids

The team at Saratoga Biochar Solutions envisions a future where their technology — to turn sewage sludge into “biochar” fertilizer — is installed in wastewater treatment plants across the United States.

But before that, they have to prove it can do what they’re promising, which is to create a revolutionary and safe new fertilizer product. That’s what they’re hoping to do in Moreau.

“We have to own and operate a facility somewhere for a period of time before any municipality will buy it,” CEO Raymond Apy said. “And the reason being is municipalities just don’t buy anything new. They never have and they never will.”

But the project has created some controversy in the community, with residents protesting against the plant at town meetings and an environmental group suing the town of Moreau to try to stop the project.

At issue is whether they’ve found a way to clean up biosolids, which company president Bryce Meeker acknowledges are “one of the most problematic feedstocks that municipalities face.” That’s because they’re laden with heavy metals and contaminants including PFAS, referring to the so-called “forever chemicals” known as polyfluoroalkyl substances, which have been linked to adverse health effects in animals and humans.

Company leaders say their process “eliminates PFAS and other contaminants” from sewage sludge.

“If you can get rid of it, you can get rid of just about everything else,” Meeker said.

But opponents aren’t so sure.

“It’s possible to make biochar out of sewage sludge,” said Tracy Frisch, a local activist who is opposed to the plant. “Is it possible to destroy the PFAS? It is unlikely.”

Meeker says their plant in Moreau will use a four-step, proprietary process to safely turn the sludge into biochar while destroying contaminants. One of the processes they will use is pyrolysis, which uses high heat in the absence of oxygen to decompose materials.

“It’s drying; it’s pyrolysis, it’s advanced combustion, it’s advanced air treatment,” Meeker said. “I mean, you have to have all four of those components to make this business work. It’s about the process that we put together that really makes everything come together.”

Meeker acknowledged, however, that the stakes are fairly high in terms of getting it right.

“You lack air treatment? People could get sick,” Meeker said. “You lack advanced combustion? People could get sick. If you don’t separate this stuff from the materials, people are getting sick.”

Meeker said “people are just afraid of what they don’t understand.”

“We’re putting out a new technology in some sense that they just simply can’t get their heads around,” Meeker said. “We’ve tried.”

However, Meeker said “anybody who’s got experience with the chemistry and physics of what we’re doing, it’s pretty straightforward.”

He encouraged the The Post-Star and Lee Enterprises’ Public Service Journalism Team to contact David Walker, a Columbia University emeritus professor in its Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences who studied geochemistry. The team says Walker appeared “quite pleased” with a presentation they made earlier this year about their process.

“He understood what we’re doing,” Meeker said. “And I think if he understood more details of our advanced combustion system, I think he’d be pretty happy with the result.”

When contacted, Walker said he believed the company had an “impressive presentation” and wanted to solve a real problem. But he said “the jury is still out” on whether PFAS can be eliminated in biosolids.

“On current evidence, I think definitely not,” Walker said. “This is definitely not stuff I’d want to put in my vegetable garden. … That’s why I think the environmental people who are keeping close track of this project are correct to be concerned about this.”

Walker said “there are still significant hurdles that have to be overcome before the process they’re advocating for is actually going to give a product that you’d want to use as fertilizer rather than get rid of the stuff.”

A study published this year in the Journal of the Air & Waste Management Association by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency researchers acknowledged that “pyrolysis produces a biochar product that may offer a range of significant use potential including carbon sequestration as a soil amendment.”

However, the study noted that “additional work is required to understand pyrolysis treatment of PFAS-impacted biosolids.”

“This work includes development of methods for measurement of air emissions of PFAS in low airflow process stacks and approaches for tracking PFAS transformation … in all phases of biosolids processing,” according to the study.

Another expert the company referred to, SUNY professor Tristan Brown, said “I’m not willing to say it’s guaranteed to do so” when asked if their technology could totally destroy PFAS, but said it would destroy “the large majority” of microplastics.

However, Brown said destroying between 90% and 95% of PFAS is better than the alternative of continuing to landfill biosolids.

“There’s always a concern anytime you have a new type of technology being deployed,” he said. “On a net basis this is certainly going to help human health, rather than make it any worse.”

Brown said the company is innovative, in his view. Though “human waste has been pyrolized “for at least a couple of decades in technical labs,” he said, “this hasn’t really been done on a commercial scale before.”

Johannes Lehmann, a Cornell University professor who studies soil biochemistry, said “you can never be 100% certain” about anything, including whether contaminants in soil can be totally destroyed. But he said “I don’t think we can afford to landfill sewage sludge for much longer.

“That’s not to say that we shouldn’t think about this very carefully, but similar to the climate change debate, we shouldn’t think about it too long; we should also act,” Lehmann said.

Apy said they know their process works because the company has tested it multiple times, saying “we spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and a lot of time” testing the biochar and gas.

However, when asked to provide the laboratory results showing that PFAS would be eliminated, he declined, saying that is “directly related to our trade secret intellectual property.” Apy also declined to share the name of the lab that did the testing.

“That’s not something I would disclose publicly,” he said.

However, Apy said concerned residents don’t have to take their word for it: The town of Moreau and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be watching and monitoring the plant, Apy said.

“People are just kind of overlooking how much oversight there is on this,” Apy said.

“There’s a lot of stakes on the table here relative to achieving success with this,” Apy said. “We would be under tremendous financial distress, because the DEC will tell us to stop if we fail our air emissions permit testing.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said Saratoga Biochar has provided the state with “documentation that suggests PFAS compounds can be removed” using their process.

“DEC is conducting a comprehensive review of this information and other materials submitted by the applicant to determine if it meets the state’s rigorous air quality and solid waste standards,” according to the department. “No permit would be issued if DEC’s protective standards were not met.”

Apy said the company will also be conservative in its approach. It eventually hopes to process 15% of the state’s biosolids on three operating lines but the plan is to start with one that could handle up to 5% of the state’s biosolids.

“They don’t believe it’s true,” Apy said of the opponents. “They want more proof. But somebody has to start and it has to start somewhere, which is why, as Bryce described, we’re starting with one operating line.”

The CEO says the Saratoga Biochar team is no different than other famous inventors who faced pushback and skepticism about novel ideas.

“If you look back at history, the people — Joseph Swan and Thomas Edison — that invented the light bulb, they were told they couldn’t do it,” Apy said. “Elon Musk was told, ‘You’ll never succeed creating an electric car vehicle company and he did it.

“So there’s always going to be these people that you know, for whatever reason,” Apy said, “they just don’t want to believe in that possibility.”