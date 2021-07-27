Wildfires affecting local air quality

Warren County is in the Adirondacks region, which had moderate air quality.

Smoke from wildfires in the western United States is also having an effect on air quality. There was also an alert issued last week. On July 20, the entire state was under an air quality health advisory because of the impact of the wildfires.

DEC said it is not rare for smoke from the West to travel this far east, but most of the time it stays in the atmosphere and has little effect on the surface.

It was not hazy on Tuesday. Vogt has viewed the satellite images and found that the smoky air mass has shifted to the east and northeast.

“It might be impacting eastern Massachusetts and portions of Maine. It looks like it’s out of New York,” she said.

On Tuesday, the state issued an air quality advisory for the New York City metro area from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. because of a concern of fine particulate matter in the air.

For more information about air quality, visit www.dec.ny.gov or call the Air Quality Hotline at 1-800-535-1345. People can also sign up for notifications about air quality by visiting www.enviroflash.info.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

