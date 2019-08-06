{{featured_button_text}}
Wilcox Lake

A new turnpike should protect a wet section of the Murphy-Bennett trail in the Wilcox Lake Wild Forest.

 courtesy DEC

The state Department of Environmental Conservation, along with volunteers and community members, has announced the rehabilitation of a section of trail in the Wilcox Lake Wild Forest.

The Wilcox Lake Wild Forest is located in the southeastern Adirondacks and is home to 92 miles of trail. DEC and volunteers from the Velo Bicycle Club, the community and backcountry stewards worked to build a turnpike — a raised section of trail — along 250 feet of the Murphy-Middle-Bennett Trail within the wild forest.

“The 6.8-mile Murphy-Middle-Bennett trail accesses Murphy Lake and features three picturesque ponds along the trail, as well as camping opportunities, including a lean-to at Murphy Lake,” a press release from the DEC said. “It is part of a network of 92 miles of trails in the Wilcox Lake Wild Forest. The trail is also a designated route along the more than 550-mile Adirondack Trail Ride, a solo, self-supported bike-packing adventure through the Adirondack Mountains.”

The Wilcox Lake Wild Forest is made up of about 125,000 acres in Saratoga, Warren, Hamilton and Fulton counties. It is home to numerous hiking trails, including the Hadley and Spruce Mountain fire towers. There are 63 primitive campsites and four lean-tos within the forest complex.

The improved trail is one of 14 trails in the wild forest that accommodate mountain biking.

