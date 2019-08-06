The state Department of Environmental Conservation, along with volunteers and community members, has announced the rehabilitation of a section of trail in the Wilcox Lake Wild Forest.
The Wilcox Lake Wild Forest is located in the southeastern Adirondacks and is home to 92 miles of trail. DEC and volunteers from the Velo Bicycle Club, the community and backcountry stewards worked to build a turnpike — a raised section of trail — along 250 feet of the Murphy-Middle-Bennett Trail within the wild forest.
“The 6.8-mile Murphy-Middle-Bennett trail accesses Murphy Lake and features three picturesque ponds along the trail, as well as camping opportunities, including a lean-to at Murphy Lake,” a press release from the DEC said. “It is part of a network of 92 miles of trails in the Wilcox Lake Wild Forest. The trail is also a designated route along the more than 550-mile Adirondack Trail Ride, a solo, self-supported bike-packing adventure through the Adirondack Mountains.”
The Wilcox Lake Wild Forest is made up of about 125,000 acres in Saratoga, Warren, Hamilton and Fulton counties. It is home to numerous hiking trails, including the Hadley and Spruce Mountain fire towers. There are 63 primitive campsites and four lean-tos within the forest complex.
The improved trail is one of 14 trails in the wild forest that accommodate mountain biking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.