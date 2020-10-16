Wife: Worker caught in wood chipper loses part of leg

KINGSBURY — The wife of the man who was caught in a wood chipper at a Kingsbury company says he lost part of his leg, but he is going to recover.

Travis Langstraat, of Whitehall, was involved in the accident on Thursday at about 8:20 a.m. at Equustock at 22 Ferguson Lake in the Airport Industrial Park.

Amanda Langstraat said in a Facebook message to The Post-Star that her husband is doing better, but he may lose more of his leg. He lost part of his lower left leg in the accident.

Langstraat said her husband has worked for the company, which uses wood shavings to make animal bedding, for about six months.

Langstraat said in another Facebook post that the accident happened after her husband got tangled in a chain and lifted up and pulled into the chipper. He was taken to Albany Medical Center.

She said she could not say anything more until her lawyer had had a chance to investigate the matter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office did not return a message seeking comment on Friday about the status of the investigation. Police have said it appears to be an accident.