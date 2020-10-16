Wife: Worker caught in wood chipper loses part of leg

KINGSBURY — The wife of the man who was caught in a wood chipper at a Kingsbury company says he lost part of his leg, but he is going to recover.
Travis Langstraat, of Whitehall, was involved in the accident on Thursday at about 8:20 a.m. at Equustock at 22 Ferguson Lake in the Airport Industrial Park.
Amanda Langstraat said in a Facebook message to The Post-Star that her husband is doing better, but he may lose more of his leg. He lost part of his lower left leg in the accident.
Langstraat said her husband has worked for the company, which uses wood shavings to make animal bedding, for about six months.
Langstraat said in another Facebook post that the accident happened after her husband got tangled in a chain and lifted up and pulled into the chipper. He was taken to Albany Medical Center.
She said she could not say anything more until her lawyer had had a chance to investigate the matter.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office did not return a message seeking comment on Friday about the status of the investigation. Police have said it appears to be an accident.
Equustock President Claire Brant said she would not be able to provide much information at this point. Equustock’s insurance company is handling the investigation to file the workers' compensation claim.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesman Ted Fitzgerald confirmed that the agency has opened an investigation in response to the reported injury of a worker at the facility.
Fitzgerald said the agency’s inspection will determine whether there are any violations of OSHA safety and health standards. OSHA does not discuss the specifics of ongoing investigations.
Fitzgerald did not have a timetable on when the inspection would be completed, but said OSHA by law has up to six months to complete an inspection.
The company has faced workplace safety violations in the past. It was fined a total of $15,000 in 2019 for issues related to practices and procedures to safeguard workers from hazardous energy releases, according to the OSHA website.
Equustock purchased the facility from its prior owner, RWS Manufacturing Inc., in January 2017. RWS faced numerous fines from 2013 to 2017, including one involving a lack of safety equipment on wood shaving equipment that injured an employee’s leg and hip when a log rolled onto him.
The property also has been the site of numerous fires over the year.
