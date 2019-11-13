{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman who fraudulently received more than $24,000 in public assistance by not reporting her husband's income pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony welfare fraud charge.

Kim Lisinicchia, 54, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to third-degree welfare fraud for receiving $24,188 in payments to which she wasn't entitled between January 2016 and October 2018, when her husband was living with her.

Her husband, Scott Lisinicchia, died Oct. 6, 2018, when the limousine he was driving crashed in the town of Schoharie, killing 17 people on board as well as two pedestrians in the parking lot where the crash occurred. It was after that crash that officials determined his address, and that his wife had not revealed his income when receiving aid.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced her to 5 years on probation, and directed restitution be made.

Lisinicchia's lawyer, Warren County Public Defender Marcy Flores, said she had no comment on the matter later Wednesday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments