The Lake George Wiawaka Center for Women is putting on a one-of-a-kind vintage fashion show on Sunday, highlighting philanthropist area women and their impact in American history. The show is a commemoration of the organizations 120th year of operation.

Executive Director Doreen Kelly said that the event is something new the nonprofit is trying and will be held in the newly renovated Carriage House of the Fort William Henry.

"Wiawka is celebrating our 120th year in continuous operation and we wanted to have a special event to commemorate this accomplishment," Kelly said.

Kelly said that there were many different women throughout history who came to mind that could be highlighted in the show.

"We definitely wanted to highlight our founders, Katrina Trask and Mary Fuller, along with (artist) Georgia O'Keeffe," she said. O'Keefe spent time at Wiawaka painting Lake George.

With women’s rights being rolled back to 1973 due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Kelly said that it is more important now that ever to empower women and have a place where women feel supported as it was in 1903.

"Wiawaka was started in an era where women couldn't vote, there weren't any labor laws and women were underserved.

"Today, we have many women leaders as CEO's, Presidents, and Executive Directors and leaders of organizations that have strengthened our voices and positions," she said. "We are making strides to voice our opinions and our rights. By remembering our history and those women before us who were paving the way for us is very important. Wiawaka honors this history while we embrace the future."

By working with Warren County Historical Society, the Wiawaka leadership chose Georgia O’Keeffe (1887-1986), journalist Nellie Bly (1864-1922), abolitionist Harriet Tubman (1822-1913), education activist Emma Willard (1787-1870) and several of their peers to be represented in the gala.

The outfits were donated by Fashion Follies and curated with Executive Director of the Warren County Historical Society’s Don Rittner.

Participants will leave the event with more knowledge of the women who paved the path for Wiakawa, who they were, and what they did, Kelly said.

"They will be getting a brief history on each and will leave feeling empowered to share their stories and learn more about them," she said.

Kelly said that Wiawaka celebrates women and recognizes how they have impacted history. Each year they look to share these stories and highlight them.

"There are many untold stories and I feel that Wiawaka is the perfect place to feature them. We were started by two amazing women with the vision to provide working women a place to have a ‘holiday,’ to relax and enjoy beautiful Lake George and to find camaraderie and friendship and we still do this today," she said.

Tickets are $65 and include a luncheon of light sandwiches, scones, sweets and iced tea, lemonade, and a special signature drink. Tickets are available at wiawaka.org or by calling (518) 668-9690.