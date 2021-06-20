Wiawaka, chamber to celebrate restoration of historic building

LAKE GEORGE — The restoration of the House of Trix is complete at the Wiawaka Center for Women, located on the eastern shores of Lake George.

This project was funded by a grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust.

The House of Trix is the only building on site that is used for programs, art workshops, historical presentations, wellness classes and other small events.

The entire property is on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Wiawaka will celebrate this completed restoration on June 29 at 4:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB.

This event is open to the public, and there will be light refreshments served and tours will be offered.

Wiawaka Center for Women is a 501(c)3 charitable organization dedicated to enriching the lives of women through wellness, learning and art.

Since the early 1900s, artists, including Georgia O’Keeffe, have spent summers painting on Wiawaka’s lakeside property. Wiawaka was created by and for women in 1903. It is the oldest and longest continuously operating retreat for women in America.

