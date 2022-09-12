Wiawaka awards local doctor who listens to women

GLENS FALLS — Dr. Colleen Quinn is an incredibly talented listener.

That’s what Jessica Rubin told a crowd of 165 people at the Ladies of the Lake Luncheon at The Queensbury Hotel’s new ballroom Monday afternoon. The Wiawaka Center for Women honored Quinn with the Mary Fuller Women Helping Women Award.

“In medicine, listening can be the difference between life and death, and for women, especially, this is a serious documented problem in health care,” said Rubin, chief impact officer at Hudson Headwaters Health Network. “Research shows that women’s health concerns are more likely to be unheard or dismissed and, as a direct result, unaddressed.”

Wiawaka annually recognizes a person or organization that exemplifies direct service to and impact on local women with the Mary Fuller Women Helping Women Award.

Quinn is a family medicine physician specializing in primary and women’s care at West Mountain Family Health in Queensbury. Quinn is also chief of medical education and wellness and oversees the medical educational programs.

Quinn accepted the award “on behalf of all the dedicated women in health care who are unseen and who still show up to care for all of us,” she said.

Quinn lauded Mary Fuller, who founded Wiawaka in 1903, as a courageous and visionary woman, who recognized the need to fully support women.

“Over the past 120 years, women have made strides,” Quinn said. “Unfortunately, over the past six years, we have seen an erosion in the way that women are valued. This is particularly true for women of color and those in the LGBTQ+ communities.”

Men and women in health care have felt this devaluation even before the pandemic, by caring for sicker and more complicated patients with less time and fewer resources.

Every hour a physician spends with a patient generates two hours of administrative tasks, she said.

“In order to provide care in the preventative health care requirements, providers now need a day that is 26.7 hours long,” she said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, health care providers felt fear and uncertainty.

“Health care workers watched helplessly as people died from a disease we knew little about. We lacked resources to keep ourselves safe. We feared we would bring home a disease that would harm our families and loved ones. We isolated from our families for months,” she said.

The societal trauma was felt disproportionately by women, she added.

“Doctor moms spend 8.5 hours more on household work each week than by doctor dads,” she said. “When schools closed, women disproportionately supervised remote learning and attended more often to the emotional needs of their entire households. In economic literature, this work at home is known as the third shift. At all levels of society, women on average do two more hours a day of housework than men, providing unpaid and unrecognized work in the home.”

For health care workers, burnout increases the risk of depression, suicide, alcoholism and patient mistakes, ultimately forcing many to leave the profession, she added.

“A study done by a Midwest health care system just last year found that 90% of nurses planned on leaving the profession within a year. Ninety percent,” she said.

To address these problems, Quinn suggested the medical community needs to address pay inequities, provide work environments free from harassment and discrimination, and limit providers’ administrative tasks.

Quinn also implored elected officials to take on insurance companies and examine health care reimbursement.

“Practicing medicine needs to return to the relationship and care of people,” she said. “Women and their allies need to be involved in their policy making at all levels. We need to sit at the table. This may make some people uncomfortable, and that’s OK because growth comes from discomfort.”

Quinn received a standing ovation at the close of her speech.

The luncheon also included the presentation of the Spirit of Wiawaka Award, given to DeAnna Wardwell, the housekeeping manager/Wiawaka coordinator.

The audience also enjoyed a program on Katrina Trask and the unveiling of a painting of photographer Alfred Stieglitz done by local artist Anthony Richichi, which will hang at Wiawaka.