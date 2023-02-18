HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson River Music Hall Productions’ Caravan Players and the Hudson River Shakespeare Company will present the award-winning comedy “Out of Sight…. Out of Murder” at The Strand Theatre.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 25, and at 2 p.m., Feb. 26 at the theater at 210 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

“Murder mystery writer Peter Knight has come to a lonely Vermont mansion to finish his latest thriller play,” the description reads. “However, as he grinds out his story, his classic Whodunit characters come to life and take over the situation. They include: the lovely ingenue, the trusty butler, the feisty character lady, the fascinating ‘other woman,’ the dashing juvenile hero, the spirited maid, and the wily lawyer. Once midnight arrives with the reading of the will, Peter loses control of his characters, mayhem ensues, and murders follow. Then, Peter must find the killer before that person kills him.”

Winner of the 1983 Vermont State Playwright Contest, “Out of Sight... Out of Murder” was written by Fred Carmichael, who also founded the Dorset Playhouse with his wife, Patricia. His plays are known for their stereotypic characters, cleverly crafted mysteries, and witty humor.

The play will feature local talent, including Andy Daly, Kellie Fitzpatrick, Emily Whipple, Mick O’Dalaigh, Jennifer Madison, Lisa Holstein-Wells, Gustav Bremer, Tara Byrne, and Chris Charette.