Who needs in-person checkups? Pregnant moms.

For some visits, a woman with no underlying health concerns and no risks could speak to a provider by phone instead of coming in.

“A lot of patient education and some interviewing questions to determine how they’re feeling,” Howard said.

But for most visits, women must be present in person.

They are allowed to bring one person with them — and Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all hospitals to allow laboring women to have a person with them as well.

The few days in which a New York City hospital group would not allow anyone to support a woman in labor sent ripples of fear through the state. Other fears have not been as easy to allay: Fetuses can be at risk if the mother gets severely sick, and a woman who has just given birth can be more at risk of severe illness if she catches coronavirus.

“One of our responsibilities is on a case-by-case basis to reassure them,” Howard said. “This is changing daily. It is a really volatile time.”

But the baby can’t be postponed.

“Babies keep coming,” Howard said.

At least the mothers will have a beautiful building in which to get their prenatal care.