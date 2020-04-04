Who needs in-person checkups? Pregnant moms.

It’s the middle of a pandemic, but babies are still coming.
And so, on Monday, Hudson Headwaters Health Network will open a newly renovated Women’s Health office at 90 South St., Glens Falls. It is twice as large as it used to be.
This was supposed to be a triumphant grand opening. Instead, one person took photos and emailed them out.
But plenty of pregnant mothers will see the building because they can’t do most of their health visits via video conference.
Doctors need to measure them, listen to the baby’s heartbeat, check for signs of pre-eclampsia, track whether the baby is moving into the right position for birth and perform many other tests.
“There are multiple visits that are crucial,” said Sally Howard, practice leader at the newly renamed Women’s Health practice.
In the last week, they have begun discussing which visits could be done electronically.
“This is to protect patients, their babies, the community, employees, by reducing exposure,” she said.
But most women just can’t wait until July for their next in-person visit.
“These are people who just have to be seen,” she said. “We have a nurse at the door screening patients. We are quickly implementing telehealth visits and working hard to identify who the good candidates are for that.”
For some visits, a woman with no underlying health concerns and no risks could speak to a provider by phone instead of coming in.
“A lot of patient education and some interviewing questions to determine how they’re feeling,” Howard said.
But for most visits, women must be present in person.
They are allowed to bring one person with them — and Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all hospitals to allow laboring women to have a person with them as well.
The few days in which a New York City hospital group would not allow anyone to support a woman in labor sent ripples of fear through the state. Other fears have not been as easy to allay: Fetuses can be at risk if the mother gets severely sick, and a woman who has just given birth can be more at risk of severe illness if she catches coronavirus.
“One of our responsibilities is on a case-by-case basis to reassure them,” Howard said. “This is changing daily. It is a really volatile time.”
But the baby can’t be postponed.
“Babies keep coming,” Howard said.
At least the mothers will have a beautiful building in which to get their prenatal care.
The practice is now using all three floors, rather than one. It has twice the number of exam rooms and two procedure rooms rather than one.
Glens Falls Hospital now provides blood draws and other lab work in-house. Albany Medical Center staff care for women with at-risk pregnancies in the same building. Behavioral health is opening an office there, too.
“Our exam rooms are now very open and spacious,” Howard said. “The whole building is just covered with beautiful artwork that was donated. It is just amazing how different the patient experience is going to be, walking into this new building.”
Others will be able to go there, too.
“We are providing total care for women,” Howard said. “Not just obstetrics and gynecology.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.