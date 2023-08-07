Huddled in the corner of the Queensbury Panera Bread on a hot day in July, Whitehall native Louis Pratt shed a tear after hearing of his appointment to be the Students Against Destructive Decisions national Student Leadership Council president for 2023.

From creating graphics, recruiting new members, leading chapter meetings, to creating a positive sticky note program at the high school, the teen has worked countless hours for the organization since 2020 and is now gearing up to revive SADD’s college program this fall.

Pratt will represent hundreds of thousands of students around the nation and internationally as the SADD National SLC President by helping to advocate for the health and safety of young folks everywhere, developing prevention programming, and creating greater visibility of the power of youth to affect real change.

He is the first student from New York selected to hold the position in the organization’s 42-year history and will be the spokesperson of the peer-led board. He will also be providing updates to administration of the organization.

“Being called a spokesperson means a lot to me because my voice is being heard which is a goal of mine to speak for what is right, what’s inclusive, and what can really, in the end, create change,” he said.

Lauren Zimmerman-Meade is SADD’s director of development and has built a relationship with Pratt over the years of his involvement. She said he began working with SADD after the organization’s Super Safe Summer Series in 2020 when the organization was relying on virtual engagement.

At the time, Whitehall schools were flooded and students were looking to virtual classes. Pratt engaged with SADD on their social media pages and soon was asked to take on a larger role in New York, she said.

He worked with the Student Leadership Council and worked with the New York Chapter president located in Long Island. Zimmerman-Meade said that he grew the Whitehall chapter and later got a position on the SADD National Student Leadership Council where he was a member, she said.

He became the chair and Engagement Board Leader in 2022 for a sister program called Text Less, Live More. In 2023 he applied for the SADD National SLC president position.

“We had a great pool of applicants for the SLC president but there’s just something about Louis that captures everybody’s attention. Our staff is enamored with him. The students when they see him are overjoyed and can’t wait to be a part of his world,” she said.

Pratt sat down with The Post-Star on Friday, Aug. 4 to talk about his involvement, passion for activism in youth, and his time preparing for his first semester at Ithaca College.

He spent the summer since graduating not only working for SADD as a community engagement specialist, but also interning at Charles R. Wood Theater where he has been working on the box office.

He said that the organization has become a large focus in his life. Most teens do not have the attention that he has drawn and many feel their voices do not matter, he said. SADD has taught Pratt how to use his voice for the greater good.

One of the many goals Pratt has set for himself is starting a SADD college chapter from scratch at Ithaca College this fall. He said that his experience revamping the Whitehall chapter will make the process much easier. Pratt said he knows he is ready to talk to peers on topics from distracted driving to tough discussions about the importance of mental health.

He said he couldn’t have done it without the support of his family, friends, community, teachers, and SADD leaders.

His parents, Louis and Mary Jean, he said have shaped him for being a change maker and getting things done.

“What you allow is what will continue” is a phrase he has kept close to him, often repeated by his mother. His father, the Whitehall Town Highway Supervisor and board of education member, taught him the importance of community involvement.

Whitehall SADD advisor Christine Wilson is another person who has been a large influence for Pratt. He calls here his second mother. He said he’s grateful for his support system. Zimmerman-Meade is also another large support of his efforts.

Friends who could have said “you don’t make time for us,” respond with encouragement instead.

A press conference will be held at Whitehall High School on Tuesday at 10 a.m. for Pratt to announce more of his initiatives as SLC President and kick off the second day of the 2023 Super Safe Summer Series with challenges that teach the importance of undistracted driving.