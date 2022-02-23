 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whiteman Chevrolet participating in Daffodil Days 2022

GLENS FALLS — Whiteman Chevrolet is helping support Daffodil Days. 

Daffodils arrive the week of March 21 for pickup at Whiteman Chevrolet. Orders are due by this Friday.

One bunch of daffodils is $10; one potted mini-daffodil plant is $15; and $25 is for the Gift of Hope Program, which will go to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital. 

Ask for Nicole at Whiteman Chevrolet for more information. 

Team Whiteman Chevrolet is selling the flowers to benefit the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Oct. 23. 

