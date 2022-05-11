Whiteman Chevrolet donates to local youth baseball, softball teams

GLENS FALLS — Whiteman Chevrolet is partnering with Glens Falls and Queensbury youth baseball and softball teams on the Chevy Youth Sports program.

The partnership features a one-time monetary contribution to assist Glens Falls and Queensbury youth baseball and softball with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees.

“Being involved with sports helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Whiteman Chevrolet and Chevy Youth Sports are proud to help Glens Falls and Queensbury youth baseball/softball bring so many smiles to kids and families in our local community,” said Brian Adolfi, sales manager for Whiteman Chevrolet, in a news release.

The Chevy Youth Sports program gives Chevrolet dealerships the opportunity to provide support for youth athletic programs across the country.

For more information about Chevrolet Youth Sports, visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.

