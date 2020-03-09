Whitehead wants to be appointed to Queensbury Town Board seat

QUEENSBURY — Town Board member Jennifer Switzer hasn’t even left the board yet and already the fight to replace her has begun.
Top Democrats in the Queensbury committee want Travis Whitehead to be appointed to Switzer’s seat.
Switzer just started her second term on Jan. 1.
Whitehead ran against her, garnering 394 votes to Switzer’s 520 votes last fall in unofficial results. She announced Friday that she will resign at the end of the month because her new job conflicts with the Queensbury Town Board meeting nights.
Switzer is a Democrat. Whitehead ran as an Independence Party member last year, but said he wanted to be truly independent.
The Republicans did not run anyone against him in the Ward 4 race last year. Switzer had the Democratic endorsement.
But with her out of the running, top Democrats said they can think of no one more qualified for the seat than Whitehead.
The Republicans also called Whitehead this weekend to offer their support, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Whitehead said he will ask to be appointed. But he said he doubts he’ll be chosen.
He noted that when the seat was vacated in 2017, he and Switzer both asked to be appointed. The board unanimously appointed Republican Tim Brewer.
“A more malleable replacement will be found by the board and I am ready to accept that eventuality,” Whitehead said.
He added that the board wouldn’t want him because he would insist on better management of the town employees and the budget.
“I, like Jennifer (Switzer) and Catherine (Atherden) had stated earlier, believe that we need to have more professional management of a $30 million budget and scores of employees, and that became a contentious issue behind the scenes,” he said.
Atherden chose not to run for re-election last year.
Whitehead was philosophic about his likely rejection by the board.
“Really, who can blame them, they know that I have a bone in my mouth over the budget as I am the only person in town to even comment on it for two years running now?” he said. “And they know the audits make my point.”
Strough declined to comment whether Whitehead should be appointed to the seat.
The board could leave the seat vacant until November's election. If the board appoints someone, that person's term would expire on Dec. 31. A special election must be held this fall to fill the seat.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.