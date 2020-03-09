Whitehead wants to be appointed to Queensbury Town Board seat

“A more malleable replacement will be found by the board and I am ready to accept that eventuality,” Whitehead said.

He added that the board wouldn’t want him because he would insist on better management of the town employees and the budget.

“I, like Jennifer (Switzer) and Catherine (Atherden) had stated earlier, believe that we need to have more professional management of a $30 million budget and scores of employees, and that became a contentious issue behind the scenes,” he said.

Atherden chose not to run for re-election last year.

Whitehead was philosophic about his likely rejection by the board.

“Really, who can blame them, they know that I have a bone in my mouth over the budget as I am the only person in town to even comment on it for two years running now?” he said. “And they know the audits make my point.”

Strough declined to comment whether Whitehead should be appointed to the seat.

The board could leave the seat vacant until November's election. If the board appoints someone, that person's term would expire on Dec. 31. A special election must be held this fall to fill the seat.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.