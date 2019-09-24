Erie Boulevard Hydropower is grieving its assessment, as it has done routinely in Moreau and Queensbury. But this time, a Queensbury resident is rallying environmentalists to support the company.
Resident Travis Whitehead, who is on the Climate Smart Communities Committee and is running for Queensbury Town Board, asked the Queensbury board Monday to consider fighting with Erie instead of against it.
“It’s gotta be the best, the cleanest business we have in town,” he said. “The hydro station will save in five minutes more fossil fuel energy than these electric vehicles will save in a year.”
Erie Boulevard Hydropower owns the Sherman Island hydropower dam.
While wind and solar commercial stations still get tax breaks, the exemptions for hydro have expired. Whitehead argues it’s not fair to give exemptions to some clean energy systems but not others.
He noted the Queensbury plant is assessed at $52 million and pays $1.17 million in school and town taxes.
“Evidently, it’s feeling pretty squeezed and it wants to see its taxes reduced. I can hardly blame it,” he said. “Rather than engaging lawyers, I would hope you could engage your representatives.”
Erie Boulevard Hydropower is not asking for a lower assessment because of a revenue problem. It believes it is over-assessed.
“Obviously, we’re a successful business and we’re doing fairly well for ourselves because we have a diverse platform,” said spokesman Andy Davis. “Really, it’s about us wanting to pay our fair share.”
The company also wants tax credits, he said, noting that other states provide credits for hydroelectric power.
“In New York state, all of the tax credits that exist are for new builds,” he said. “We’ve long felt that’s a problem. We invest continuously in our assets.”
Tax credits would “incentivize” the company to stay in New York, he added.
Whitehead urged board members to join with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who is sponsoring the Renewable Electricity Tax Credit Equalization Act.
The act would extend federal tax credits to all clean energy systems, rather than choosing “winners and losers,” as Stefanik put it in a press release.
If Erie Bouelvard Hydropower were to get a 4 cent per kilowatt federal tax credit, it would get $5 million to $6 million a year, Whitehead estimated.
“It would make it a whole lot easier to pay their taxes and keep doing the good work they do,” he said.
Whitehead did not get any response from the Town Board on Monday. He also asked the Climate Smart Communities Committee to take a stand, however, and two members of the committee immediately offered support.
To All,
Mr. Whitehead is an EXPERT when it comes to renewable sources. Fact. He worked years for NASA and was directed to write papers on wind and solar. There is NO ONE in our county that has the depth of knowledge as this watchdog.
So when Mr. Whitehead pushes for helping a very clean renewable energy source we should listen. In NYS 85% of ALL of our power comes from Hydro power. The combined solar and wind comes to 15%. The state gives huge tax breaks and tax credits to solar and wind. That is good. Hydro is just as clean as an energy source. Elise Stenifk and a democrat have co sponsored a bill to renew the tax credits for this very CLEAN energy source.
This makes total sense and as a member of the climate smart committee up at the county I will also champion to assist this type of clean energy source. Hydro makes sense for all of us.
Regards
Doug Beaty
A while ago, I think it was Niagara Mohawk grieved their assessment to Moreau. Moreau said the agreed with their figure and offered to buy the dam at the companie's figure. Needless to say, the company stopped trying to lowball their taxes.
This may be a great idea, I'd like to see the figures. We have to remember, these dams produce many millions in billable energy, and other than the cost of upkeep and distribution, they produce it for free. The Hudson is not the property of the companies, it is not the property of a bunch of sometimes questionable politicians and their cronies, it is my river, and it it your river, the people's.
Instead of all this being brokered in back rooms, I would like to see the figures, and after that, just simply do what's right.
