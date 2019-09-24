{{featured_button_text}}

Erie Boulevard Hydropower is grieving its assessment, as it has done routinely in Moreau and Queensbury. But this time, a Queensbury resident is rallying environmentalists to support the company.

Resident Travis Whitehead, who is on the Climate Smart Communities Committee and is running for Queensbury Town Board, asked the Queensbury board Monday to consider fighting with Erie instead of against it.

“It’s gotta be the best, the cleanest business we have in town,” he said. “The hydro station will save in five minutes more fossil fuel energy than these electric vehicles will save in a year.”

Erie Boulevard Hydropower owns the Sherman Island hydropower dam.

While wind and solar commercial stations still get tax breaks, the exemptions for hydro have expired. Whitehead argues it’s not fair to give exemptions to some clean energy systems but not others.

He noted the Queensbury plant is assessed at $52 million and pays $1.17 million in school and town taxes.

“Evidently, it’s feeling pretty squeezed and it wants to see its taxes reduced. I can hardly blame it,” he said. “Rather than engaging lawyers, I would hope you could engage your representatives.”

Erie Boulevard Hydropower is not asking for a lower assessment because of a revenue problem. It believes it is over-assessed.

“Obviously, we’re a successful business and we’re doing fairly well for ourselves because we have a diverse platform,” said spokesman Andy Davis. “Really, it’s about us wanting to pay our fair share.”

The company also wants tax credits, he said, noting that other states provide credits for hydroelectric power.

“In New York state, all of the tax credits that exist are for new builds,” he said. “We’ve long felt that’s a problem. We invest continuously in our assets.”

Tax credits would “incentivize” the company to stay in New York, he added.

Whitehead urged board members to join with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who is sponsoring the Renewable Electricity Tax Credit Equalization Act.

The act would extend federal tax credits to all clean energy systems, rather than choosing “winners and losers,” as Stefanik put it in a press release.

If Erie Bouelvard Hydropower were to get a 4 cent per kilowatt federal tax credit, it would get $5 million to $6 million a year, Whitehead estimated.

“It would make it a whole lot easier to pay their taxes and keep doing the good work they do,” he said.

Whitehead did not get any response from the Town Board on Monday. He also asked the Climate Smart Communities Committee to take a stand, however, and two members of the committee immediately offered support.

