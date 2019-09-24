Erie Boulevard Hydropower is grieving its assessment, as it has done routinely in Moreau and Queensbury. But this time, a Queensbury resident is rallying environmentalists to support the company.
Resident Travis Whitehead, who is on the Climate Smart Communities Committee and is running for Queensbury Town Board, asked the Queensbury board Monday to consider fighting with Erie instead of against it.
“It’s gotta be the best, the cleanest business we have in town,” he said. “The hydro station will save in five minutes more fossil fuel energy than these electric vehicles will save in a year.”
Erie Boulevard Hydropower owns the Sherman Island hydropower dam.
While wind and solar commercial stations still get tax breaks, the exemptions for hydro have expired. Whitehead argues it’s not fair to give exemptions to some clean energy systems but not others.
He noted the Queensbury plant is assessed at $52 million and pays $1.17 million in school and town taxes.
You have free articles remaining.
“Evidently, it’s feeling pretty squeezed and it wants to see its taxes reduced. I can hardly blame it,” he said. “Rather than engaging lawyers, I would hope you could engage your representatives.”
He urged them to join with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who is sponsoring the Renewable Electricity Tax Credit Equalization Act.
The act would extend federal tax credits to all clean energy systems, rather than choosing “winners and losers,” as Stefanik put it in a press release.
If Erie Bouelvard Hydropower were to get a 4 cent per kilowatt federal tax credit, it would get $5 million to $6 million a year, Whitehead estimated.
“It would make it a whole lot easier to pay their taxes and keep doing the good work they do,” he said.
Whitehead did not get any response from the Town Board Monday. He also asked the Climate Smart Communities Committee to take a stand, however, and two members of the committee immediately offered support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.