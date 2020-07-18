Whitehead appointment to IDA board tabled over harassment complaints

QUEENSBURY — A motion to appoint Travis Whitehead back to the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board was tabled Friday, after Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas said Whitehead was harassing county employees.
In January, Thomas declined to reappoint Whitehead, who has been critical of county decisions in the past. These include the county’s now-abandoned project to expand the main runway at the Warren County airport and the Siemens co-generation plant, which cost the county millions of dollars.
Thomas appointed Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno instead.
Another opening was created in January with the resignation of Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson on the economic development board. Thomas wanted to appoint Larry Stephenson, of Stephenson Lumber, to the position, but the board tabled the request because it wanted to determine whether it should go through the Personnel and Administration Committee. Then, the committee delayed filling the vacancy, pending a review of how IDA appointments should be made.
No appointment has been made, so some supervisors on Friday brought forth a resolution to appoint Whitehead back to the IDA.
Supervisors split over bringing the motion to the floor, but the motion passed. (See accompanying vote box.)
The only supervisor to make a comment was Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, who said he believes the appointment should have come through the Personal Committee.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild, who served on the board with Whitehead, acknowledged that Whitehead can be controversial, but he added significant value while he was on the IDA.
“He does tend to rub some people wrong sometimes, because he is strong-willed,” he said.
Wild said the board needs more help. It just lost a deal with WL Plastics, who backed out of a plan to go into the former dewatering plant property in Fort Edward, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s negative effect on its business.
“The more hands on deck to move this organization forward, the better,” he said.
After Wild’s remarks, Thomas asked: “How many harassment claims do Warren County employees have to officially file before it becomes an issue with this board?” he asked.
Thomas did not mention Whitehead by name.
Thomas’ comments caught the other supervisors off guard.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber called it “highly unprofessional” to raise this issue in a public session and asked why it had not come up at the Personnel Committee. This is the first she is hearing of these complaints, she said.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson called for a motion to go into executive session to discuss the matter, which was seconded by Hague Supervisor Edna Frasier.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty was incredulous at this turn of events and said Thomas was being unfair to Whitehead.
“Is that person going to be allowed to participate in that executive session like we allowed the sheriff?” Beaty said, referring to an earlier executive session to discuss Sheriff Jim LaFarr’s now-rescinded appointment of his son Tanner LaFarr to a road patrol officer position.
“No, I don’t believe he is,” Thomas responded.
The motion to go into executive session passed, with Beaty, Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Brad Macgowan, and Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt voting in opposition.
“Mr. Chairman, you’re going over some bounds that are scary,” Beaty said.
Following a 15-minute executive session, Seeber voted to table the appointment resolution and Beaty seconded it. It unanimously passed.
During the public comment session, Whitehead posted a comment asking “how many harassment complaints does it take to get rid of the Board of Supervisors?”
“It takes no evidence to file a harassment complaint,” he said.
Whitehead responds
Whitehead told The Post-Star afterward that he was not aware that his appointment was being discussed and drove over to the county building, arriving as the meeting was ending. He said he went up to Thomas and told him what he did was a “sneaky” move.
Whitehead said the only harassment complaint he knows of is the one filed in July 2014 by then-Airport Manager Ross Dubarry. Whitehead said he overheard a conversation that Dubarry had with then-Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mark Westcott in which Dubarry sought to come up with an excuse not to meet with Whitehead to talk about his concerns with the runway expansion. Whitehead had accused the two of stonewalling his request for information.
Whitehead called Dubarry “a sorry son of a bitch.”
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated the complaint and determined that no laws were broken.
Whitehead said he filed a Freedom of Information Law request after the meeting to find out if there are any more complaints.
Whitehead also had called Thomas an “a—hole” after the meeting in January, when he was removed from the IDA.
“Is Thomas and others looking out for the citizens who need these jobs to come here, or is he more concerned that his decisions are not questioned or his feelings are hurt?” Whitehead said in an email.
Whitehead believes that this is an ongoing feud that dates back to when Thomas was taking office, when Whitehead made a comment to The Post-Star that supervisors from northern Warren County seemed to be holding the positions of power and they have such a smaller population compared with Queensbury and Glens Falls.
“I just said, 'Watch out for this North Country crew because they’re running the show,’” he said.
Whitehead also said he has been a vocal critic of whether the IDA has been effective in bringing jobs to the area.
“They’re waiting for the fish to jump into the boat,” he said.
Instead, he said the IDA should be recruiting downstate companies that are looking to get out of the urban area, which may not be as receptive to manufacturing businesses.
Whitehead also recently questioned why Warren County Attorney Mary Kissane went ahead and withdrew a lawsuit against David Decker, former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition, to recoup a $50,000 payment that county officials said he never turned over to the county.
Kissane had the blessing of a county committee to proceed and then dropped the case last month. The full board then voted on a resolution to approve the matter after the fact.
“I think she got a little upset that I had pointed out to her bosses that she had done the wrong thing. Is that going to be a harassment charge or has it been a harassment charge? I don’t know,” he said.
Whitehead said some county officials may not like the fact that he questioned the need for the runway expansion at the Warren County airport, or that the county was losing millions of dollars with the Siemens co-generation plant, instead of saving money.
“They are elected officials doing our work for us. And I’m sorry if I question when they do things wrong,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.