Whitehead appointment to IDA board tabled over harassment complaints

“I just said, 'Watch out for this North Country crew because they’re running the show,’” he said.

Whitehead also said he has been a vocal critic of whether the IDA has been effective in bringing jobs to the area.

“They’re waiting for the fish to jump into the boat,” he said.

Instead, he said the IDA should be recruiting downstate companies that are looking to get out of the urban area, which may not be as receptive to manufacturing businesses.

Whitehead also recently questioned why Warren County Attorney Mary Kissane went ahead and withdrew a lawsuit against David Decker, former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition, to recoup a $50,000 payment that county officials said he never turned over to the county.

Kissane had the blessing of a county committee to proceed and then dropped the case last month. The full board then voted on a resolution to approve the matter after the fact.

“I think she got a little upset that I had pointed out to her bosses that she had done the wrong thing. Is that going to be a harassment charge or has it been a harassment charge? I don’t know,” he said.