{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- A Whitehall woman is headed to state prison for selling narcotics in the Whitehall area.

Regina C. Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, in connection with charges filed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Police did not say what drugs she sold.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced her to 3 years in state prison to be followed by 2 years on parole.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments