FORT EDWARD -- A Whitehall woman is headed to state prison for selling narcotics in the Whitehall area.
Regina C. Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, in connection with charges filed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Police did not say what drugs she sold.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced her to 3 years in state prison to be followed by 2 years on parole.
