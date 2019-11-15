{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- A Whitehall woman faces two felonies for allegedly filing false documents to get public assistance, according to police.

Kailey M. Torres, 30, was charged after she was found to have failed to disclose all of her household income when receiving food stamp benefits, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Police said she received $3,048 in payments to which she wasn't entitled.

Torres was charged with counts of grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument, and released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.

Sheriff's investigators Greg Danio and Jennifer Noble made the arrest, assisted by the Washington County Department of Social Services.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments