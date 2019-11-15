FORT EDWARD -- A Whitehall woman faces two felonies for allegedly filing false documents to get public assistance, according to police.
Kailey M. Torres, 30, was charged after she was found to have failed to disclose all of her household income when receiving food stamp benefits, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Police said she received $3,048 in payments to which she wasn't entitled.
You have free articles remaining.
Torres was charged with counts of grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument, and released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.
Sheriff's investigators Greg Danio and Jennifer Noble made the arrest, assisted by the Washington County Department of Social Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.