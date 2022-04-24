Whitehall village water system to be shut down at 11:30 p.m. Sunday for repair work

WHITEHALL — The village of Whitehall Department of Public Works announced a full shutdown of the village water system starting at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The department, through a NY-Alert posting, social media and news release Sunday evening, said crews are working to identify and repair a water main leak in the village.

In order to conduct the repairs, the water in the village system must be shut down, affecting all users, the department said.

The water "may" remain off through 6 a.m. Monday, the department said.

A boil-water advisory will be in effect for all users of the water system following the work until further notice.

