Whitehall under water: Strong storm floods village, knocks out power

WHITEHALL — A pair of storms flooded streets, brought down trees and knocked out power Monday in areas of northern Washington County.
Nearly 1,000 customers lost power after the first slow-moving storm went through the region shortly after 4:15 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning with possible wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail.
The first storm turned roadways into rivers as flash flooding was reported on Broadway in the village of Whitehall. Hail and strong winds uprooted several trees in the region as well, according to reports on social media. Washington County dispatch reported that a large portion of the village was under water. The rain also resulted in flooded basements and road closures in the region.
Broadway from Poultney Street to Saunders Road is closed due to flooding and the Whitehall school campus was under water as well following the storm. All roads impacted by flooding remain closed overnight.
WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano said it was a typical summer day with a lot of heat and humidity in the air, but a slow moving jet stream of about 5 to 15 miles per hour caused the storm to stall.
“The storm kept building over the same spot and kept dumping water over the same spot instead of moving along,” he said.
Radar indicated that between 2.5 to 5 inches of rain fell in Whitehall, according to Caiano, but he said he has not received any information from weather spotters.
The extreme rainfall was isolated to Whitehall, Caiano said.
“You could have been 10, 15 minutes away and not see any rain,” he said.
A second storm hit the same area shortly after 7 p.m. triggering more flash flooding. A flood warning remains in effect until at least 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Power outages were also reported in the town of Whitehall, Dresden and Hampton, according to National Grid. Restoration times were anticipated by midnight with some going into Tuesday.
NYSEG was reporting nearly 200 customers without power in Granville.
According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety the water system in the village has been shutdown. A boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.
The village has older infrastructure including a nearly 120-year-old water system that has been prone to leaks. A series of leaks last November resulted in several residents and businesses being without water for multiple days.
The region is not out of the woods yet as another front is coming through on Tuesday with another chance of thunderstorms by mid- to late afternoon. Caiano anticipates these storms will be moving more quickly.
“Tuesday night and Wednesday will feel like a September day with a nice breeze and low humidity and lots of sun,” Caiano said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.