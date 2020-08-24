Whitehall under water: Strong storm floods village, knocks out power

Radar indicated that between 2.5 to 5 inches of rain fell in Whitehall, according to Caiano, but he said he has not received any information from weather spotters.

The extreme rainfall was isolated to Whitehall, Caiano said.

“You could have been 10, 15 minutes away and not see any rain,” he said.

A second storm hit the same area shortly after 7 p.m. triggering more flash flooding. A flood warning remains in effect until at least 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Power outages were also reported in the town of Whitehall, Dresden and Hampton, according to National Grid. Restoration times were anticipated by midnight with some going into Tuesday.

NYSEG was reporting nearly 200 customers without power in Granville.

According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety the water system in the village has been shutdown. A boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

The village has older infrastructure including a nearly 120-year-old water system that has been prone to leaks. A series of leaks last November resulted in several residents and businesses being without water for multiple days.