WHITEHALL — Brian Gosselin was in his late teens when his mother pulled an old scrapbook out and told him and his brothers about their remarkable birth.

“Of course we had to sit down and go through the book,” said Gosselin, now 69 years old, thumbing through the yellowed, tattered pages.

The scrapbook contains dozens of congratulatory cards, letters from strangers, black and white photographs and aged newspaper articles explaining that on Jan. 15, 1952, Barry, Brian and Bruce Gosselin of Whitehall were the first living triplets ever born at Glens Falls Hospital.

“Back then,” Gosselin said, “for three babies born at once to survive was, I guess, a miracle in itself.”

Their miraculous birth was reported in area newspapers, and the news even landed in the Ohio State Journal.

While the triplets’ birth times varied in different newspaper reports, the scrapbook notes that Barry was born at 6:10 a.m., followed by Brian at 6:38 a.m. and Bruce just 10 minutes later. They all weighed in at around 4.5 pounds.

Their parents were Wilfred and Pauline Gosselin, who lived in a four-bedroom farmhouse on Fair Haven Road in Whitehall. Wilfred was an employee of the Washington County Highway Department’s road crew. Pauline was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brown of Neddo Street in Whitehall.

Both parents were 26 years old when the triplets were born.

Gosselin said the youngest triplet, Bruce, was born a “blue baby.” He had a heart murmur for years.

“My mom had informed us when we turned 21 that we weren’t supposed to live much past 18,” Gosselin said. “I said, ‘Thanks a lot, Mom.’”

The triplets were not the Gosselins’ first children, nor their last. When the triplets were born, their parents already had a son named Michael, who was 7 years old, and twin sons David and Donald, age 6.

They doubled their brood with the birth of the triplets, and would go on to have a total of eight boys, followed by two girls. Gosselin noted that his parents did have a girl before he was born, but she died as an infant. His mother also suffered one miscarriage before the triplets were born.

“There would have been 12 of us instead of 10,” said Gosselin, who had a career in law enforcement and even penned a book titled, “Abair Road, The True Story,” about his 1976 encounter with a Bigfoot-type creature in Whitehall.

Bruce died on July 23, 2009, with his obituary noting the distinction of being the first triplets born at Glens Falls Hospital. Barry died June 21, 2019.

Celebrity-like coverage

Area newspapers covered the extraordinary births and treated the triplets like celebrities.

“The births are unique in many ways, and last night local statisticians and gamblers were still trying to figure out the chances of a triple birth — three boys — two of them twins,” the Whitehall Times reported two days after their birth. “Estimates were that it was something like one in a million.”

Brian and Barry looked close to identical.

The same article said, “Dr. Erich Seligmann of Whitehall, her physician, had predicted that she might have twins for the second time. Only 10 minutes later, the third baby was born.”

The Whitehall Times sponsored a cash and gift drive for the family.

“In view of the current high cost of diapers, formula, clothes, shoes, etc., the Gosselins will have plenty of use for every dollar they can scrape together,” the article said.

Members of the Rotary Club and other community organizations were planning to donate.

“It isn’t every day that triplets enter this world, so let’s make their lot a happy one with a warm reception,” the article said.

Both the Carnation Company in Los Angeles and Gerber’s Baby Foods in Michigan donated formula to the family. The companies sent letters congratulating the parents and kept tabs on the growing triplets.

Other donations came in cards sent to the family.

“We got letters from so many different people,” Gosselin said, pointing to a note from a man who called himself the “Wanderer.”

Gosselin described him as a bum who used to hitch railroad cars.

“He sent my mother a dollar,” Gosselin said. “That’s all he had in the world as far as money goes, and he felt as though my mother could use it more than he needed it.”

The Glens Falls Times‘ headline read, “She’s blessed with three of a kind.”

The Post-Star published an article written after their birth featuring a photograph of the parents with their six boys.

“Mrs. Gosselin, who begins her day at about 5:30 a.m., carries water from a pump in the backyard to wash the estimated three dozen diapers a day,” the article said. “She prepares approximately 18 bottles of formula a day. If she is lucky, her day ends at 11 p.m.”

The article said the triplets’ homecoming was actually delayed by their three older brothers, who had the measles.

Three was a surprise

Although the Gosselin boys were the first triplets born at the hospital, they were not the first triplets born in Whitehall. In 1894, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Jones had triplets at home, a boy and two girls, according to newspaper reports.

Gosselin said his mother knew she was expecting more than one baby when she was pregnant for him, but she didn’t know she was carrying three.

“They didn’t even have the exams that they have nowadays, you know?” Gosselin said.

Based on their weight, the triplets were probably born a little early, around 35-37 weeks gestation, said Michelle Eastman, a neonatal nurse practitioner, part of the Pediatric Hospitalist group at Glens Falls Hospital.

The survival rate of triplets in the 1950s was low, Eastman said.

“The ability to have triplets that got to that size and all survived without really any problems, that was pretty amazing,” Eastman said.

The occurrence of triplets is more likely today with the use of fertility treatments and the prominence of in vitro fertilization.

She added that triplet births these days are usually born via cesarean section.

Today, any births larger than two are likely transported to a hospital with advanced maternal services and a neonatal intensive care unit, Eastman said.

“If something was wrong with the babies or she was at the point where we couldn’t get her there safely, we would have to deliver them,” Eastman said. “But if we could safely get the mom and babies to Albany Med, that is exactly what we would do, so that they would have the appropriate care.”

None of the triplets or their siblings ended up having multiple births.

“I guess it’s every other generation,” Gosselin said.

Eastman said that’s not necessarily the case.

“If you have a family history of spontaneous multiples, it doesn’t necessarily skip a generation,” Eastman said. “Every generation has that higher risk of having spontaneous multiples.”

Barry’s daughter, Julie Gosselin, remembers listening to her father talk at the dinner table about growing up a triplet in his large family.

“This many uncles and aunts sure has made for a lot of cousins,” Julie Gosselin said. “I’ve been doing ancestry for many years and my grandmother having had 10 living children was nothing in comparison to the generations of Gosselins in Canada before that.”

One of her ancestors had a family of 21 children, she noted.

“My dad would always joke that he and his brothers were almost named ‘Huey, Dewey and Louie,’ but with my dad’s sense of humor I tend to believe he was pulling my leg,” Julie Gosselin said, noting that her grandmother was “one tough lady, that’s for sure.”

Since her father’s death in 2019, Julie Gosselin said she wishes she had spent more time talking to him about his family.

She encourages people to ask questions and listen to the answers about their family’s history.

“You never know what you might learn and pass on to further generations. Not everything is noted in ancestry online,” she said. “It is something I tell my own kids, and I hope they will tell theirs.”

