Whitehall to appoint new high school principal

WHITEHALL — School officials did not have to look far for the next high school principal.

The school board intends to appoint Ethan Burgess at its Monday meeting, according to a letter to the community from Superintendent Patrick Dee.

Burgess has served as vice principal since 2019. He has worked for the district since 2007 and has been a classroom teacher and dean of students. Before coming to Whitehall, he taught for seven years in North Carolina.

A total of 29 people had applied for the permanent position. Thirteen applicants were screened and four finalists selected, according to Dee. One accepted a position elsewhere, so three were brought in for final interviews before the committee.

Burgess’ work ethic, forward thinking and commitment to the community made him the unanimous selection of both interview committees, according to Dee.

“Mr. Burgess is well respected as an educator and administrator by his colleagues and has outstanding connections with the student body and families of Whitehall,” Dee wrote. “He has proven himself as an individual that has the enthusiasm and instructional knowledge to move the Whitehall Junior-Senior High School forward.”