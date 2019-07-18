{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — A 19-year-old from Whitehall has been charged with four counts of second-degree rape for alleged sexual encounters with a 14-year-old girl, according to police.

Christopher E. Belden Jr. was charged after an investigation by Whitehall Police into allegations he had sex with the teen who was too young to legally consent in Whitehall. He is not accused of physically forcing the girl to have sex.

Belden was arrested by State Police in Fair Haven, Vermont, last week, and waived formal extradition proceedings so he was brought to New York for arraignment on Monday.

He faces four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child in addition to the felony rape counts.

Belden was sent to Washington County Jail but released later Monday.

