WEST HAVEN, Vermont — A 15-year-old girl from Whitehall has been charged with assaulting a police officer at a race track last month, police said.
The teen, whose name was not released because of her age, had been involved in a dispute with other teens at Devil's Bowl Speedway on July 3, and had kicked over garbage cans before police confronted her.
She kicked a state trooper several times, causing minor injuries, and was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, according to Fair Haven, Vermont Police.
The teen was released pending prosecution in Rutland County Family Court. Castleton Police assisted Fair Haven Police and Vermont State Police.
