{{featured_button_text}}

WEST HAVEN, Vermont — A 15-year-old girl from Whitehall has been charged with assaulting a police officer at a race track last month, police said.

The teen, whose name was not released because of her age, had been involved in a dispute with other teens at Devil's Bowl Speedway on July 3, and had kicked over garbage cans before police confronted her.

She kicked a state trooper several times, causing minor injuries, and was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, according to Fair Haven, Vermont Police.

The teen was released pending prosecution in Rutland County Family Court. Castleton Police assisted Fair Haven Police and Vermont State Police.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments