WHITEHALL — A 17-year-old girl from Whitehall was charged with animal cruelty Saturday after a video circulated online of her kicking a dog as she walked on a village street.
A woman who witnessed the incident posted the video on Facebook on Friday and showed it to police. The video shows a young woman kicking the medium-sized, black dog that was on a leash she was holding as it walked in front of her.
No injuries were reported to the dog.
The teen, whose name was not released, was cited and directed to answer the misdemeanor charge in Whitehall Village Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.