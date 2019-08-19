{{featured_button_text}}

Teen charged with animal cruelty

WHITEHALL — A 17-year-old girl from Whitehall was charged with animal cruelty Saturday after a video circulated online of her kicking a dog as she walked on a village street.

A woman who witnessed the incident posted the video on Facebook on Friday and showed it to police. The video shows a young woman kicking the medium-sized, black dog that was on a leash she was holding as it walked in front of her.

No injuries were reported to the dog.

The teen, whose name was not released, was cited and directed to answer the misdemeanor charge in Whitehall Village Court.

Man pleads guilty to drug charge

BALLSTON SPA — A Greenwich man who was one of three people arrested in a major drug sweep in the Schuylerville area last fall pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge.

Collin A. Morency, 20, of Abeel Avenue, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance for a narcotics sale last summer in the town of Saratoga.

State Police said he was affiliated with Peter D. Hockford Jr., who was sentenced to 10 years in state prison in June for his role as a major cocaine and prescription drug dealer in Schuylerville and the Greenwich area.

Charges are still pending against the third man, William Bullard, 31, of Hudson Falls.

Morency faces up to 5 years in state prison when sentenced Oct. 17 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

Two motorcyclists injured in crash

LAKE GEORGE — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt Sunday night when their bikes collided on the Northway Exit 21 off ramp, closing the ramp for nearly 6 hours.

The two, who were riding together, got tangled up as they exited the highway’s northbound side, according to State Police.

Their names were not immediately available, but police said both were hospitalized and the investigation was continuing Monday.

Police: Woman charged with DWI

WILTON — A woman from Vermont faces multiple charges after she led police on a car chase on the Northway early Sunday, police records show.

Brooke M. Howard, 45, of Springfield, Vermont, was arrested after a short pursuit on the interstate in the town of Wilton, according to the State Police public information website.

Troopers tried to stop Howard in the northbound lanes for an unspecified traffic violation at 1:51 a.m., and after pulling her over a short time later, determined she was intoxicated, the website showed.

She was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and unlawful fleeing of a police officer, and released, pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

