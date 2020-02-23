Whitehall still searching for interim junior-senior high school principal

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Board of Education will meet Monday, as the district officials are still investigating the matter that resulted in the junior-senior principal being suspended and are looking for an interim principal.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction room.
Last month, Superintendent Patrick Dee placed Principal Jeff Keller on paid suspension as the district investigated what Dee described as “serious concerns” regarding a “situation.”
Dee has declined to state the reason for suspension, citing the ongoing investigation. Speculation is that it has to do with a state testing issue. Last month, the board met in executive session with BOCES Deputy District Superintendent Anthony Muller, who is the test integrity officer for BOCES, and school labor attorney Jay Girvin.
The board was scheduled to meet in executive session on Feb. 6 to discuss the interim principal matter. Inclement weather forced the meeting to be postponed until Feb 10. However, the board did not have a quorum since only four of the nine members were able to attend and the meeting was canceled.
Dee did not return a message seeking comment last week, which was winter break. Board President Roxanne Waters also did not return a message seeking comment on Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
Keller does not have tenure but signed a two-year contract last June. His salary for the 2019-2020 school year is set at $102,795.
Vice Principal Ethan Burgess has been in charge of the building for the time being.
If there is an issue with state testing, it comes at a time when exam scores have improved in Whitehall.
The district’s graduation rate has improved over the past three years — going from 65% in 2016-17, 75% in 2017-18 and 86% in 2018-19.
Whitehall students also did much better on Regents exams. The percentage of students getting a passing grade on the algebra exam went from 64% in 2018 to 96% in 2019. For geometry, the passing rate increased from 85% to 100%.
For other subjects, the rate for global studies went from 62% to 92%; U.S. history and government from 87% to 93%; living environment from 74% to 95% and chemistry from 79% to 86%.
The weakest subject was earth science, which had only 67% of students passing in 2019 compared with 75% in 2018. The passing rate for the English test stayed about the same at 89% in 2019 compared to 92% in 2018.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.