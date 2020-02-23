Whitehall still searching for interim junior-senior high school principal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Keller does not have tenure but signed a two-year contract last June. His salary for the 2019-2020 school year is set at $102,795.

Vice Principal Ethan Burgess has been in charge of the building for the time being.

If there is an issue with state testing, it comes at a time when exam scores have improved in Whitehall.

The district’s graduation rate has improved over the past three years — going from 65% in 2016-17, 75% in 2017-18 and 86% in 2018-19.

Whitehall students also did much better on Regents exams. The percentage of students getting a passing grade on the algebra exam went from 64% in 2018 to 96% in 2019. For geometry, the passing rate increased from 85% to 100%.

For other subjects, the rate for global studies went from 62% to 92%; U.S. history and government from 87% to 93%; living environment from 74% to 95% and chemistry from 79% to 86%.

The weakest subject was earth science, which had only 67% of students passing in 2019 compared with 75% in 2018. The passing rate for the English test stayed about the same at 89% in 2019 compared to 92% in 2018.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

