Whitehall schools, others want unused caboose

An old caboose that sat unused on Warren County’s railroad tracks for more than a decade is drawing some interest as county leaders try to figure out what to do with it.

The former “concession caboose” that sat at the Riparius train station before it was moved to Thurman in the summer of 2015 is owned by the county, which is in the process of plotting a course forward for its rail corridor.

The former railroad operator on the line, Saratoga & North Creek Railway, paid to have the caboose turned into a kitchen-on-wheels for use as a snack bar and moved it to the Thurman train station, just off Route 418. The railway went as far as having the caboose hooked up to the local sewer but never used it, as the company’s financial situation deteriorated.

The railway eventually pulled out of Warren County in 2018.

The county Board of Supervisors took the first steps to sell it late last year, considering a resolution to have it declared surplus. But when it came time to vote on that resolution last month, supervisors learned the Whitehall school district was interested in the caboose and a town supervisor expressed a desire to keep it local as well.

The board voted to table the resolution for more discussion by its Public Works Committee.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}