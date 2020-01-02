Whitehall schools, others want unused caboose

An old caboose that sat unused on Warren County’s railroad tracks for more than a decade is drawing some interest as county leaders try to figure out what to do with it.
The former “concession caboose” that sat at the Riparius train station before it was moved to Thurman in the summer of 2015 is owned by the county, which is in the process of plotting a course forward for its rail corridor.
The former railroad operator on the line, Saratoga & North Creek Railway, paid to have the caboose turned into a kitchen-on-wheels for use as a snack bar and moved it to the Thurman train station, just off Route 418. The railway went as far as having the caboose hooked up to the local sewer but never used it, as the company’s financial situation deteriorated.
The railway eventually pulled out of Warren County in 2018.
The county Board of Supervisors took the first steps to sell it late last year, considering a resolution to have it declared surplus. But when it came time to vote on that resolution last month, supervisors learned the Whitehall school district was interested in the caboose and a town supervisor expressed a desire to keep it local as well.
The board voted to table the resolution for more discussion by its Public Works Committee.
Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said the school district, which uses the mascot name “Railroaders,” because of the rail lines in town, contacted the county seeking a donation.
While he said that request has not been ruled out, the cost to transport a caboose that isn’t on a rail line will likely come to tens of thousands of dollars, as heavy-duty vehicles are needed to move a train car.
“To move it, there will be significant costs,” he said.
County leaders learned that lesson in recent years when trying to figure out how to get rid of unused train cars that had been abandoned at the railroad station in North Creek. In that situation, the cost to truck the cars, which weren’t railworthy, was estimated at $30,000 to $70,000.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said he would like to see the county hold on to the caboose or give it to one of the towns in the county that could use it. He said it still has potential use as a snack bar.
“It should stay in the county one way or another,” Merlino said.
The caboose is not actually on the rail line, it is on a small section of tracks next to it that is not attached to the line.
