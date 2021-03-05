 Skip to main content
Whitehall Junior/Senior High School returns to virtual education for next 10 days
breaking

Whitehall Junior/Senior High School returns to virtual education for next 10 days

Whitehall

Seen here is a new art room at Whitehall Junior-Senior High School. After flooding closed the building, students were allowed to return in March, only to be sent back to virtual school almost immediately.

 Provided photo

WHITEHALL — On Monday, students could finally return to the restored Whitehall Junior/Senior High School after last year's flooding.

On Thursday afternoon, they were all told they would have to go back to virtual education for the next 10 days.

In addition to a COVID case at the elementary school, which led to all instruction there going virtual for Friday, the district learned after school Thursday that a person at the junior/senior high school also tested positive. The person was in school Thursday.

"There are numerous individuals that were in direct contact with the positive case throughout the past several days," Superintendent Patrick Dee said in a message on the district's website.

Those contacts will be quarantined through March 14, which is why teaching will be virtual through that day.

The high school Wi-Fi room will also be closed.

Dee said he expects the elementary school building to reopen for in-person classes Monday.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

