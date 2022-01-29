Whitehall school district receives grant from Dollar General to restock library

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Central School District was selected to receive a $25,000 grant from Dollar General to help restock its library.

The district got a “Beyond Words” grant, which is a disaster relief fund for public school libraries in communities where the retailer is located. It provides money to schools that have incurred substantial damage or hardship due to a natural disaster, fire, or an act recognized by the federal government as terrorism.

The Whitehall Junior-Senior High School library lost its entire collection of books, about 7,100 items, when an intense storm stalled over Whitehall on August 24, 2020.

The storm dumped as much as 6 inches of water on parts of Whitehall. There was standing water in every part of the junior-senior high school, ranging from a few inches to a few feet, damaging walls, floors, furniture and causing mold.

