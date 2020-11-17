Whitehall school district hires law firm to get flooding-related insurance money

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Central School District has hired a Washington, D.C.-based law firm to try to collect insurance money it says it is owed from the August flooding.

Superintendent Patrick Dee told the Board of Education on Monday that the district has retained Weisbrod, Matteis & Copley to obtain funding from New York School Insurance Reciprocal.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to come to some conclusion with them in the not-too-distant future and that’s with all of our fingers and toes crossed,” he said.

The Aug. 24 storm dumped as much as 6 inches of water in parts of Whitehall. There was standing water in every part of the junior-senior high school, ranging from a few inches to a few feet. The district had to switch to all-virtual learning for those students.

The private insurance company denied much of the school district’s claim because it determined the property damage is the result of flooding and not the backup of the sewer and drain systems in and around the building, as the district and its engineers had determined.

Dee said in an email on Tuesday that the firm is working with the district on a full contingency basis.