Whitehall school building repairs from flooding damage could cost as much as $16 million

It has been almost a month and the district has not received an answer, according to Dee.

“The longer NYSIR takes to make a decision for this district and its students, the longer our students are precluded from getting an in-person education. That is simply appalling in my opinion,” he said.

“My hope is that somebody at NYSIR decides that they’re going to have the intestinal fortitude to make the right decision,” Dee added. “Our students can afford this least. Our community can afford this the least.”

He encouraged community members to contact the company.

Board President Roxanne Waters agreed that people should start to “make some noise” about why the company is not paying and giving the district an answer.

“We can’t continue to have our students not in classrooms and in front of our teachers,” she said.

The board on Monday also passed some resolutions to be able to move forward with the repairs in a more expedited manner once the district receives an answer on funding.

Dee and Waters thanked the teachers and staff for adjusting to the online environment.