Rocque steps down as Whitehall school board president

Whitehall Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee, right, goes over a report earlier this year as Whitehall Board of Education President Michael Rocque looks on. Rocque announced at the September board meeting he would be stepping down as board president because his private work was not leaving enough time to do the position justice. 

 Michael Goot file photo, mgoot@poststar.com

WHITEHALL — Whitehall Board of Education President Michael Rocque stepped down from the position earlier this month at the regular district meeting. 

Rocque cited growing commitments to his professional role, not leaving enough time to perform the duties of a board president properly.

“I’m in a position now with my private workload and these new responsibilities, so unfortunately I find it necessary for me to actually resign from the board both as president and board member,” Rocque said. “I just feel like I’m at a point right now where I can’t dedicate the time I need to dedicate to do the right thing for the district.”

He said with his work there will be many instances where he has to travel both domestically and internationally on short notice and it would disrupt his duties too much to continue.

He praised the board and administration’s work over his tenure and said he felt comfortable knowing it would be in good hands after his abrupt departure.

“My biggest regret is that I’m not able to fulfill and finish the entire five-year term,” Rocque said. “I’m hoping taxpayers and voters will forgive me for that and hopefully be understanding.”

Roxanne Waters will fill Rocque’s position in the meantime, having served as the board’s vice president until his resignation.

Boards of education must have five, seven or nine members, and the options to replace Rocque include holding a special election or having the board appoint someone for the remainder of the term.

Rocque’s seat is up in May’s election, so the board has opted to appoint someone for the remaining eight months of the term, according to Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee.

The school board has advertised the position in the local paper and on the district website and has asked those interested in the position to send the district clerk a letter outlining their reason for their interest in the seat as well as what they would bring to the position, Dee said in an email.

Dee said the board will meet with interested candidates and approve someone at its October meeting.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

