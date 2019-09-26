WHITEHALL — Whitehall Board of Education President Michael Rocque stepped down from the position earlier this month at the regular district meeting.
Rocque cited growing commitments to his professional role, not leaving enough time to perform the duties of a board president properly.
“I’m in a position now with my private workload and these new responsibilities, so unfortunately I find it necessary for me to actually resign from the board both as president and board member,” Rocque said. “I just feel like I’m at a point right now where I can’t dedicate the time I need to dedicate to do the right thing for the district.”
He said with his work there will be many instances where he has to travel both domestically and internationally on short notice and it would disrupt his duties too much to continue.
WHITEHALL — Ethan Burgess has been named to the newly created position of assistant principa…
He praised the board and administration’s work over his tenure and said he felt comfortable knowing it would be in good hands after his abrupt departure.
“My biggest regret is that I’m not able to fulfill and finish the entire five-year term,” Rocque said. “I’m hoping taxpayers and voters will forgive me for that and hopefully be understanding.”
You have free articles remaining.
Roxanne Waters will fill Rocque’s position in the meantime, having served as the board’s vice president until his resignation.
Boards of education must have five, seven or nine members, and the options to replace Rocque include holding a special election or having the board appoint someone for the remainder of the term.
Rocque’s seat is up in May’s election, so the board has opted to appoint someone for the remaining eight months of the term, according to Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee.
WHITEHALL — Not all first days of school are created equal.
The school board has advertised the position in the local paper and on the district website and has asked those interested in the position to send the district clerk a letter outlining their reason for their interest in the seat as well as what they would bring to the position, Dee said in an email.
Dee said the board will meet with interested candidates and approve someone at its October meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.