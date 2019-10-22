WHITEHALL — Preliminary information on what a potential athletics merger between longtime rivals Whitehall and Granville central school districts might look like were presented to the Whitehall Board of Education at its monthly meeting Monday night.
Some area districts have already made similar moves, including Corinth and Fort Edward combining, as well as Cambridge and Salem recently.
Whitehall Athletic Director Keith Redmond said the merger was about the long-term sustainability of a football program as enrollment and interest dwindle.
“I think the most important part is the sustainability of Whitehall football,” Redmond said. “To be able to sustain football, we need to look at some other things here to keep it rolling.”
Redmond said the district no longer has enough players to field a modified team, and the junior varsity team has not been able to field enough for some games, and through injuries the varsity squad is down to 21 players.
Redmond also said he is worried about the district being able to compete with others at the same level that have already merged with other schools to pool resources and players, and a team that struggles to win would discourage students even more from participating.
The rivalry was also addressed by Redmond, but he said it shouldn’t be a deterrent anymore.
"That rivalry left a long time ago. In the last 12 years, we’ve played twice and that’s it,” Redmond said.
Jeff Keller, Whitehall Junior-Senior High School principal, outlined what some aspects of a football merger would look like, should it happen, such as uniform changes and logistics.
Keller said aspects of both teams’ colors and logos would be incorporated into a new combined look featuring the maroon of Whitehall and the Vegas gold of Granville.
Students would be also be given an opportunity to highlight their individual school through things such as facemask color.
Because of upcoming capital projects, the schools would trade off hosting all games for the first two seasons, with Granville taking the 2020 season and Whitehall taking 2021.
Once the school’s projects have been completed, the districts would host two games each, with both hanging on to their own homecoming and spirit week each year.
The merger would also combine cheerleading squads with similar color combinations, and boys soccer, which is not currently available at Whitehall.
Keller said it would be three years before the merger would take its real shape and could potentially save the district money by splitting costs with Granville.
The presentation was preliminary and meant to gauge the interest of the board in the possibility, according to Superintendent Pat Dee.
Board members agreed more information would be needed before any decision could be made, and the deadline to submit paperwork to the athletic association for a merger to take effect next season is not until January.
Board Vice President Frank Barber said he had not heard anything in the presentation that would sink the proposal, but many questions about how exactly it would operate needed to be answered first.
Tom Baker, a newly appointed board member filling the gap through May left by Michael Roche’s resignation, agreed and saw no reason to oppose it if it’s good for students.
“It sounds like there needs to be more information, but if it’s something mutually agreed on then it’s important to find a way to adapt,” Baker said.
Some students who attended the meeting were split on the merger possibility, with comments ranging from positive to indifferent to wholly against.
“I think it’s a great idea and it would help our school dramatically,” Josiah Lavin, a senior, said at the meeting.
The combination of the teams would move Whitehall up from Class D to Class C, and he said that would help the team be more competitive.
Senior Payton Artt disagreed and said he had seen a merger have a negative effect on a team firsthand when he was in Poultney, across the border in Vermont, because students no longer identified with their team.
“I’ve been at a school that had a merger and it reduced the amount of people that wanted to play and that team folded the year after,” Artt said. “Some people are going to see it as losing their team anyways.”
