WHITEHALL — Whitehall's ongoing water woes are compounded by a New York Attorney General's mandate to get the village's waste water treatment system upgraded and repaired.
"Since 2015, the Village of Whitehall is under an Attorney General’s Office Consent Decree (legal order) to improve the sewage collection system which is in need of upgrades and repairs to reduce sanitary sewer overflows," said Erin Hanczyk, DEC public outreach.
"Thus far, the village has undergone two phases of projects to improve the condition of the sewage collection system," said Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith on Thursday. "We are in the process of initiating the next phase of sewer rehabilitation."
According the Smith, compliance with the consent decree means that upgrading the sewage collection system is a priority.
"The sewage system is ancient," said Smith, adding that at one time sewage just ran into the Champlain Canal. "Back in the 50s, 60s, they were mandated to stop and they put in a sewage system, but they ran sanitary sewer and storm sewer together. Everything now is running through our sewage plant. "
Smith said that heavy rains max out the capacity of the sewer plant and there were times that the village was getting discharges into the canal.
"We still get that, especially with the weather events we've been having," he said.
"The mandate requires the upgrades prevent the inflow of storm water into the village sanitary sewer," Smith said, adding that there has been an ongoing effort to separate the two.
But even with doing that, because the sewage system is old, groundwater enters into the sanitary sewer through cracks in the system.
"We just spent probably close to $5 million in doing repair work in various parts of the town. We've got a $700,000 grant submitted to do the next phase, which would include part of Williams Street and Poultney Street," he said. "We're hoping we'll get that grant."
To add to an already heavy workload, each time workers dig under the ground to work on the sewer upgrades, they are also faced with water system issues.
"If we encounter water lines that need to be repaired, have lead pipe or other things, we can deal with it at that time," Smith said. "But it's been kind of a hit-and-miss solution. There hasn't been a global effort to concentrate on water and revamp the whole water system."
DEC staff continue to work with the village and monitor compliance under the consent decree.
