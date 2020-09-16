Whitehall reopens village offices after flooding

WHITEHALL — The village reopened its offices on Monday, more than three weeks after a devastating flood.

Mayor Phil Smith said employees still have some tidying up to do in the offices.

“We’ve got file cabinets that need to be restocked and refiled and supply cabinets that have to be restocked because things got wet,” he said.

The Municipal Center, which houses the village, town, police and court offices, was flooded after nearly 6 inches of rain fell Aug. 24.

The town offices weren't badly damaged, but Smith said the Police Department offices are still not ready to open.

“They had wood laminated flooring that all came up and now it’s just bare concrete and there’s a lot of dirt and dust,” he said. “We need to get that cleaned up and put something down that’s a little more durable.”

The village is trying to line up a contractor for the work, he said.

Police are operating out of the firehouse for the time being.

Smith said he isn't sure whether the repairs will be covered by insurance.