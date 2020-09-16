Whitehall reopens village offices after flooding

WHITEHALL — The village reopened its offices on Monday, more than three weeks after a devastating flood.
Mayor Phil Smith said employees still have some tidying up to do in the offices.
“We’ve got file cabinets that need to be restocked and refiled and supply cabinets that have to be restocked because things got wet,” he said.
The Municipal Center, which houses the village, town, police and court offices, was flooded after nearly 6 inches of rain fell Aug. 24.
The town offices weren't badly damaged, but Smith said the Police Department offices are still not ready to open.
“They had wood laminated flooring that all came up and now it’s just bare concrete and there’s a lot of dirt and dust,” he said. “We need to get that cleaned up and put something down that’s a little more durable.”
The village is trying to line up a contractor for the work, he said.
Police are operating out of the firehouse for the time being.
Smith said he isn't sure whether the repairs will be covered by insurance.
“I haven’t heard anything official from the insurance company at this point, but my suspicion is no because we didn’t have a flood policy,” he said.
Smith said the village is also waiting for documents that were damaged to be returned by a recovery company, which is trying to use a freeze-drying process to save them.
“We should be seeing some of those coming back fairly soon,” he said.
Most of the damage elsewhere in the village has been cleaned up, he said, although a couple of houses have structural issues.
“We’re working on trying to see if we can get any kind of emergency funding to help some of these people,” he said.
Whitehall high school also suffered extensive damage because of the floods.
Superintendent Patrick Dee could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
He said last week that the district was waiting to hear back from insurance adjusters. He hoped the entire cost would be covered by insurance.
The district will need to remove drywall in many sections of the school to remove the moisture.
It will also have to remove a lot of asbestos. For example, the gym floor has an asbestos-laden membrane underneath.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
