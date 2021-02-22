Whitehall ready to welcome junior-senior high school students back to building in March

In addition, flooring for the gymnasium was just delivered. Dee said the flooring will need to acclimate to the building’s humidity before being installed. Also, locker rooms are being refurbished and awaiting the arrival of new lockers.

The auditorium still needs new carpeting and its stage area, according to Dee. However, the seats can be used as a large group instructional space. The library still has not been put back together, so it will be used as temporary instructional space.

The district had allowed a small group of students to come back to four classrooms in one wing of the high school just after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Even though there is still this work to be done, Dee said he is pleased that more students will be able to come back into the building.

“After the storm damage of Aug. 24, it was tenuous as to whether or not we would have access to the building at all this year,” he said.

Dee said the district is still in litigation with its insurance carrier. New York School Insurance Reciprocal had denied much of the school district’s claim because it determined the property damage was the result of flooding and not the backup of the sewer and drain systems in and around the building, as the district and its engineers had determined.