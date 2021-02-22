Whitehall ready to welcome high school students back to building in March

WHITEHALL — All students could be back in high school by mid-March as repairs have been completed throughout much of the building.
Most students have not set foot in the building in almost a year, since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to shift to online instruction. Then the buildings were ravaged by floods in August.
The district’s tentative plan calls for seventh- and eighth-grade students to return to the building on March 1 and grades 9-12 to be back in classrooms on March 15, according to a letter from Principal Ethan Burgess.
It has been a long time coming, but the district is seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel,” his statement says.
“Please understand that these dates are somewhat tentative, but we are nearing the time frame in which we should have access to our facilities for faculty, staff and students,” Burgess wrote.
He said there is more logistically that needs to happen to make this work.
Superintendent Patrick Dee said in a follow-up email that the social distancing required both on the school buses and within classroom spaces will affect the number of students who can be in the building at any one time.
Dee said much of the work will be completed in both the junior and senior high wings. However, some projects will remain unfinished. The cabinets in the science laboratories have not yet arrived and will need to be installed when they come. The large group instruction room needs flooring.
Flooring for the gymnasium was just delivered, which, Dee said, will have to acclimate to the building’s humidity before being installed. Also, locker rooms are being refurbished and awaiting the arrival of new lockers.
The auditorium still needs new carpeting and a stage, according to Dee. However, the seats can be used as a large group instructional space. The library has not been put back together, so it will be used as temporary instructional space.
The district had allowed a small group of students to come back to four classrooms in one wing of the high school just after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Even with work left to be done, Dee said he is pleased more students will be able to return.
“After the storm damage of Aug. 24, it was tenuous as to whether or not we would have access to the building at all this year,” he said.
Dee said the district is still in litigation with its insurance carrier. New York School Insurance Reciprocal denied much of the school district’s claim, because it determined the property damage was the result of flooding and not backup of the sewer and drain systems in and around the building, as the district and its engineers had determined.
The insurance company agreed to pay only about $1.5 million. The district hired the Washington, D.C.-based law firm of Weisbrod, Matteis & Copley to seek the payments school officials believe they are rightfully owed.
Dee said the district has been able to pay the costs of the renovation work so far out of the insurance funds, fund balance and money left over from the ongoing capital project.
