Whitehall ready to welcome high school students back to building in March

WHITEHALL — All students could be back in high school by mid-March as repairs have been completed throughout much of the building.

Most students have not set foot in the building in almost a year, since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to shift to online instruction. Then the buildings were ravaged by floods in August.

The district’s tentative plan calls for seventh- and eighth-grade students to return to the building on March 1 and grades 9-12 to be back in classrooms on March 15, according to a letter from Principal Ethan Burgess.

It has been a long time coming, but the district is seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel,” his statement says.

“Please understand that these dates are somewhat tentative, but we are nearing the time frame in which we should have access to our facilities for faculty, staff and students,” Burgess wrote.

He said there is more logistically that needs to happen to make this work.

Superintendent Patrick Dee said in a follow-up email that the social distancing required both on the school buses and within classroom spaces will affect the number of students who can be in the building at any one time.

