Whitehall principal suspended, pending investigation

WHITEHALL — Whitehall high school Principal Jeff Keller has been placed on paid administrative leave as the district investigates what the superintendent described as his “serious concerns” regarding a “situation.”
Superintendent Patrick Dee did not elaborate on these concerns in a letter released Monday to the community.
Dee said he became aware of the issue late last week and immediately contacted BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter and the New York State Education Department.
“As of this point in time, the investigation is still underway and as a result, I cannot share specific information in regard to the allegations,” Dee wrote in the letter.
This is the second time in the last five years the district has been embroiled in a controversy at the high school. The district’s English test scores for grades seven and eight were invalidated by the state in 2016 because school officials improperly photocopied the test booklets.
Dee said he could not comment on rumors that the issue with Keller had something to do with test cheating or irregularities.
“While there are many rumors out in the community right now, I am unable to discuss the specifics of the investigation. I am not intentionally being vague, rather, as there is an open investigation, I cannot interfere by sharing specifics,” he said in an email.
Dee did say that law enforcement personnel are not involved in the investigation.
One reason for the speculation that it is a testing issue is that the district's lawyer is working with BOCES and state education officials on the investigation. BOCES has a testing integrity unit that helps districts to administer state tests.
Vice Principal Ethan Burgess is in charge of the building for the time being, but Dee said he anticipates the district will be appointing an interim high school principal until the investigation is complete and the matter resolved.
“I am sorry that I have to share this news with you, but please note that this decision was not made in haste. As your superintendent, I have a responsibility to put our students first and will always do so. While I understand that there is rumor out in the community, I feel strongly that you needed to hear about this decision directly from me,” he wrote.
Dee asked that parents who see their children struggling with this change to reach out to the counseling staff by calling 518-499-1770.
The Whitehall Board of Education is meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the junior-senior high school.
Previous controversy
Keller has been with the district since 2016. He came to Whitehall after serving as assistant principal at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School. He replaced Hudson Falls Superintendent Mark Doody, who served as interim principal for the 2015-2016 school year.
The previous permanent high school principal, Kelly McHugh, resigned from her position because of the testing issue.
The district was in violation of state Education Department requirements that test materials must be kept in a locked vault or other secure location and must not be opened ahead of administration of the test, or photocopied or duplicated. Staff members are also prohibited from interpreting or explaining test questions to students or commenting on answers
Teachers Suzanne Ringer and Paul Gould were suspended without pay from October 2015 through the rest of that school year for their roles in the matter. They returned to their posts at the start of the next school year.
