Whitehall principal suspended, pending investigation

Dee did say that law enforcement personnel are not involved in the investigation.

One reason for the speculation that it is a testing issue is that the district's lawyer is working with BOCES and state education officials on the investigation. BOCES has a testing integrity unit that helps districts to administer state tests.

Vice Principal Ethan Burgess is in charge of the building for the time being, but Dee said he anticipates the district will be appointing an interim high school principal until the investigation is complete and the matter resolved.

“I am sorry that I have to share this news with you, but please note that this decision was not made in haste. As your superintendent, I have a responsibility to put our students first and will always do so. While I understand that there is rumor out in the community, I feel strongly that you needed to hear about this decision directly from me,” he wrote.

Dee asked that parents who see their children struggling with this change to reach out to the counseling staff by calling 518-499-1770.

The Whitehall Board of Education is meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the junior-senior high school.

Previous controversy