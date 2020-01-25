Whitehall pitches HGTV for 'Home Town Takeover' makeover

“Several pastors, Father Torres from the Catholic church and Pastor Peterson of the First Baptist church have been praying for this community for the past five years on a regular basis,” she said. “Some of the people have actually covered every street in prayer over the last year and-a-half. Every home and building in the village has been prayed over ... We prayed over everyone.”

Rollins and Snoop got everyone across Main Street into the park where they first waved and overhead “hello” to the drone.

Camera rolling and action.

“Hello Ben and Erin, my name is Troy and this is my hometown of Whitehall, New York, the birthplace of the Navy and we could really use your help,” Rollins said for the opening shot. “Here are some people who would like to say hello.”

“Hi HGTV, woooo,” they shout. “We love Whitehall.”

Rollins and Barb Spoor decided to apply for the HGTV Main Street makeover.

“We need it, the fact that we went a week without water,” Spoor said. “We want to focus on the history and the community efforts.”