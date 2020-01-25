Whitehall pitches HGTV for 'Home Town Takeover' makeover

WHITEHALL — They came on scooters, by foot and truck. For those already on Whitehall’s Main Street, some last minute Facebook video calls inviting everyone to Riverside Park, paid off.
“Take two ... Good morning, I’m here with Claudia Braymer, and are on Main Street in Whitehall and we are applying to Home Town Takeover through HGTV,” said the Rev. Pamela Bolton, pastor of Out of the Box Worship Center in Whitehall while making a Facebook video ask. “We are hoping, praying that maybe, possibly we’ll be selected for a Hometown Makeover here in Whitehall ... We invite you to come down ... they want people in the video for the application. So if you could just hop in your car and stop down real quick, you could be in the video.”
And by 11:15 a.m. Saturday, nearly 45 kids, adults and doggies, were on set for the taping of the village’s plea to Home and Garden TV’s Erin and Ben Napier to consider the Adirondack historic village for their new series, Home Town Takeover.
“Just stand smile and wave,” said Troy Rollins, who has lived in Whitehall for 15 years and his family owns the comic book shop, Freakopolis, on Main Street.
“We’re going to make a good run of it,” Rollins said. “You can’t win it, if you don’t try.”
Pastor Bolton was passing around hugs as the crowd grew.
“Several pastors, Father Torres from the Catholic church and Pastor Peterson of the First Baptist church have been praying for this community for the past five years on a regular basis,” she said. “Some of the people have actually covered every street in prayer over the last year and-a-half. Every home and building in the village has been prayed over ... We prayed over everyone.”
Rollins and Snoop got everyone across Main Street into the park where they first waved and overhead “hello” to the drone.
Camera rolling and action.
“Hello Ben and Erin, my name is Troy and this is my hometown of Whitehall, New York, the birthplace of the Navy and we could really use your help,” Rollins said for the opening shot. “Here are some people who would like to say hello.”
“Hi HGTV, woooo,” they shout. “We love Whitehall.”
Rollins and Barb Spoor decided to apply for the HGTV Main Street makeover.
“We need it, the fact that we went a week without water,” Spoor said. “We want to focus on the history and the community efforts.”
The new HGTV series premiered last week and they are seeking applicants until Feb. 7. and Whitehall fits right into the show’s application criteria: Must be under 40,000 people, have a downtown with an old fashioned Main Street and historic architecture in need of some sprucing up.
As part of their application video, Rollins and Spoor said they would like to see a community center where the Rec Center is right now, off Williams Street.
“We would like it to be a center for people of all ages to enjoy, more like a YMCA,” she said, adding that a face-lift for Broadway and parts of Main Street are all part of the application.
In their ask to the show’s famous hosts, they also want to talk about Broadway’s desperate need of a face-lift and use Main Street as an example change already happening with popular Historic Grounds restaurant housed in an old bank and the comic book shop Freakopolis.
They encourage everyone in Whitehall to also submit an application on the HGTV site.
“You have to have a video to submit, but the more people who apply the better the chances there are to get picked,” Rollins said.
