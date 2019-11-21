WHITEHALL — For most everyone living or working in the village of Whitehall, ongoing problems with water main breaks, no water and boil water advisories are becoming more than an annoyance.
The village has been operating on half the water flow it was designed to have, with one of two main water lines not operational, said Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith.
“It’s been adequate, but it hasn’t been ideal,” said Smith. “And now we believe we've got to get that thing up and running, one way or another. Even if we can’t get emergency funds we have got to do something because we need that water.”
There are two main water lines that cross the Champlain Canal in Whitehall, one across the Saunders Street Bridge and one across the Poultney Street Bridge. The water line across the Poultney Street Bridge has been inoperable for years.
“We’re only getting half the flow on the east side of the canal," Smith said.
You have free articles remaining.
In an attempt to fix the problem, the village applied for a rural development grant through the federal emergency water fund to fix the line, but the application was denied.
“It went to a regional office and they kicked it up to a national level, where they killed it at a national level,” Smith said. “At the time, we put it in as an emergency grant. But I guess they didn’t feel it was an emergency. We feel it is contributing to the issues we are having now, especially with this air in the line we were struggling with.”
Additionally, the state Department of Health has mandated Whitehall get that line up and running, said Smith, adding that the Health Department recognizes the need for the secondary water line.
"During the Sasquatch Festival we had a barge hit the Saunders Street Bridge. I saw it happen and my immediate concern was, ‘Oh, my God, they took out our only water line,’” Smith said. “Thankfully, the water line was up high enough it didn’t affect the water line at all. But it could have and we would have been up the creek."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.