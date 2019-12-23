Whitehall: 'No' to football merger

WHITEHALL — Granville school officials will have to find a new partner for the school's football program, as the Whitehall school board has decided against a merger.

The board on Dec. 16 voted 5-2 not to enter into any merger with Granville, instead preferring to see if Whitehall can recruit more players to keep its own program going.

In November, the Whitehall school board postponed a decision to get more information. Among board members’ concerns were that Whitehall athletes will have no field to play on next year, as the district is in the midst of a capital project. Also, there seems to be less interest in the sport overall.

Granville school officials wanted a decision one way or the other, and Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee brought the issue back to the board.

Dee said Athletic Director Keith Redmond is working with other districts to find practice fields.

Board member Chris Dudley said he is concerned about the long bus ride students will have to get to practice. He worries they will not want to play football.

“It’s going to put more time on the end of the day,” he said.

Dudley added that students seems to have less interest in athletics.