Whitehall native trained Ukrainian Army

Justin Hoagland spent seven months in Ukraine as a specialist in the New York National Guard training Ukrainian soldiers in Army doctrine.

The Whitehall native, now a sergeant, worked at the Yavoriv Combat Training Center in western Ukraine. He was stationed there from December 2017 until July 2018.

Hoagland was told his job there was to train the Ukrainian soldiers to prepare the country to potentially join NATO.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered attacks on airports and military headquarters. Tanks and troops and warplanes have bombed major cities.

“They’ve been in conflict since about 2014, which kind of went under the radar for a long time until recently,” Hoagland said. “So we knew that we were training them to actually fight. No one knew that this was going to happen.”

Hoagland and fellow Guardsmen worked six days a week — with Sundays off — teaching the Ukrainian soldiers.

“We were training them on our Army doctrine for a multitude of different tactics,” Hoagland said, “whether it be clearing trenches, bunkers, different battle drills, things like that.”

Hoagland, 25, who currently lives in Whitehall, was given permission to speak about the facts of his time at the Yavoriv training center, which was about an hour-and-a-half car drive from Poland.

The topography of Ukraine reminded him a lot of home.

“It was similar climate and similar landscape to upstate New York,” he said. “We were kind of on the same parallel. They’re a little bit more north, but I got to experience all four seasons. It’s a little bit colder there in the winter.”

He and other Guardsmen were warmly welcomed. They used their weekend passes to explore the country.

“There was a city of Lviv about an hour south,” he said. “We were able to go and see the city and see the architecture.”

He befriended Ukrainians while he was there, and is still in touch with a waiter, who has kept him abreast of the onslaught.

“Everybody’s kind of scared,” Hoagland said. “He’s in the age range where they ask you to pick up and fight.”

Hoagland is currently assigned to the vaccination clinic at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, but will be deployed to Africa this summer.

He said he thinks his unit accomplished what it was sent to Ukraine to do.

“They’re just like anybody else that has a strong sense of nationalism,” Hoagland said. “They want to protect their home, their families, their way of life.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.