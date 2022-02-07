Whitehall native runs for Congress in Texas

DALLAS, Texas — Kathy Fragnoli has only run for office once before.

She ran for student body president at Whitehall High School.

“I won, and I got 100% on my campaign promise, which was a soda machine in the cafeteria,” said Fragnoli, who graduated from Whitehall High School in 1971.

Fragnoli, a Democrat who lives in Dallas, is currently running for the U.S. House of Representatives to represent the 24th Congressional District in Texas.

Fragnoli isn’t the only Whitehall native currently running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Whitehall graduate Matthew Putorti, a Democrat, is looking to unseat U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

After high school, Fragnoli graduated from Boston College and Gonzaga University, and then worked as a lawyer for American Airlines for 12 years.

She then began a national mediation practice helping resolve workplace disputes.

Fragnoli was inspired to run for office after watching the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, an event her political opponent considers normal political discourse, Fragnoli said.

She is looking to unseat Republican Beth Van Duyne, who has held the post since January 2021.

On Jan. 6, 2021, just hours after the attack on the Capitol, Van Duyne voted to reject the election results.

“As I watched politicians talk to one another and hurl insults at each other, it sort of made me crazy after being in the conflict resolution business for 27 years,” Fragnoli said. “I thought maybe Congress could use folks who are facilitators and communicators to get the job done.”

She’s been hired to perform conflict resolution for the Pentagon and the Department of Veterans Affairs to help facilitate conversations when there’s high-level conflict. Her skills could be useful in Congress, she said.

“In the age of Facebook and Twitter, people, overtime it seems, have just developed a very abrasive communication style. Being a mean girl online is not unusual,” Fragnoli said. “And when I first started to run, I had no idea what I was doing so I hired consultants and they hijacked my social media that they set up for me because I really didn’t use it, and started doing that.”

Her consultants started insulting her opponent and made personal comments about how she dressed.

So Fragnoli fired them.

Now she handles her own social media and keeps the messages positive.

“I think attacking the issues are enough,” Fragnoli said.

Fragnoli moved to Whitehall with her parents when she was 4 years old. Her father sold repaired appliances and her mother was a well-known school teacher for 37 years.

“My mother didn’t have any enemies, and people who were underdogs she took under her wing, and I really admired that about her and I try to do the same,” Fragnoli said.

Her childhood in Whitehall was spent snowmobiling, bowling, skiing at Pico Mountain and cheerleading for Whitehall’s powerhouse sports teams.

“I loved Whitehall because even though it was such a small town, there was always something to do,” she said.

Whitehall had a cohesive group of people that made the small town fun, she added. Her most recent visit to Whitehall was for her class reunion in August.

“Every time I come back to Whitehall, it lowers my heart rate and just puts me in a comfort zone, so I know I’ll never stop coming back,” Fragnoli said. “It’s a town that pulls together for people and I will always remember that.”

