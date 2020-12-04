Whitehall native Mark Mulholland named co-anchor at WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13

Kelly’s Angels is the charity that Mulholland started after his wife, Kelly, died from breast cancer in 2007. The organization puts on the Mother-Lovin’ 5K on Mother’s Day, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local families as they deal with life-threatening illnesses.

Mulholland has worked at the station for 25 years. He started out as a night reporter covering breaking news. He later was weekend sports anchor before becoming a general assignment reporter. For the last 17 years, he has served as Saratoga-North Country news chief, covering stories and in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties from the station’s bureau on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.

Kambrich announced last month that he is retiring this week after 26 years at NewsChannel 13 after 41 years in broadcasting.

His wife, Susan, started working at a new job in New York City in July and they are moving.

“We have loved living here and being a part of many of the wonderful organizations that make up this community,” Kambrich said on the air during his announcement. “I’ve certainly enjoyed my time at NewsChannel 13, working with a great crew, but now it’s time to move on.”

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0