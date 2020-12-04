Whitehall native Mark Mulholland named co-anchor at WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13

MENANDS — Whitehall native Mark Mulholland has been named co-anchor of the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts at WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, succeeding the retiring Jim Kambrich.
“This isn’t a position I take lightly,” Mulholland said in a news release. “To be invited to follow the incomparable Jim Kambrich and occupy the same broadcast space once belonging to the legendary Ed Dague is humbling and exciting.”
He will co-anchor the station’s 5 p.m. newscast with Elaine Houston and the 6 p.m. newscast with Benita Zahn.
“I’m blessed to work alongside two of the most respected, caring journalists in the business,” Mulholland said. “Elaine’s passion for improving the community is obvious and no one in the industry works harder than Benita.”
Mullholland starts on Monday.
He is the youngest of nine children and resides in Wilton with his children, Connor, 20, and McKenna, 18.
“Mark has been a dedicated and effective force on our reporting team, striving to get the story first and right,” Stephen Baboulis, vice president and general manager of WNYT NewsChannel 13, said in a news release. “His commitment to helping the community through Kelly’s Angels and other causes makes him a perfect choice to join our strong anchor team alongside the caring and passionate work of Benita Zahn and Elaine Houston. I’m confident Mark will fit right in.”
Kelly’s Angels is the charity that Mulholland started after his wife, Kelly, died from breast cancer in 2007. The organization puts on the Mother-Lovin’ 5K on Mother’s Day, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local families as they deal with life-threatening illnesses.
Mulholland has worked at the station for 25 years. He started out as a night reporter covering breaking news. He later was weekend sports anchor before becoming a general assignment reporter. For the last 17 years, he has served as Saratoga-North Country news chief, covering stories and in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties from the station’s bureau on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.
Kambrich announced last month that he is retiring this week after 26 years at NewsChannel 13 after 41 years in broadcasting.
His wife, Susan, started working at a new job in New York City in July and they are moving.
“We have loved living here and being a part of many of the wonderful organizations that make up this community,” Kambrich said on the air during his announcement. “I’ve certainly enjoyed my time at NewsChannel 13, working with a great crew, but now it’s time to move on.”
