Whitehall man seriously injured, airlifted following ATV accident
WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was seriously injured on Thursday afternoon after he lost control of his ATV and it fell on top of him.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. in a wooded area around Death Rock Way, which is located about 5 miles back from Route 22, according to Whitehall Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone.

Pedone said 31-year-old Philip McKee was riding his ATV up a slight embankment when he was ejected from the vehicle and it fell on him.

McKee was riding with three other people, according to Pedone. Two stayed behind with him and one headed toward Route 22 to call for help.

“There was no service out there. Our portable radios didn’t even work,” Pedone said.

“It took an extensive amount of time to get back to where he was and extricate him,” he added.

Skenesbourgh EMS treated McKee at the scene and he was transported to the Whitehall school campus. He was airlifted from there to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Pedone said McKee told him that he was wearing a helmet.

The Whitehall Fire Department and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation also responded to scene.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

