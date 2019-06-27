{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man has been sentenced to jail and probation for a felony plea that stemmed from an inappropriate relationship with a girl.

Jason E. Winters, 40, of county Route 12, was arrested last November after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office into contact he had been having with the girl since July 2017. Police did not release her age, but she was under the age of 17.

Police said he exchanged “inappropriate” photographs with the girl, at one point a photo being sent to him “in exchange for a gift,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The relationship continued to the point that Winters allegedly had sexual contact with the girl last summer, police said.

Winters had been charged with felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and disseminating indecent material to a minor, and misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Those charges were resolved with a plea to a single felony count of attempted promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced him to 4 months in Washington County Jail to be followed by 10 years on probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

