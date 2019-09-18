FORT EDWARD -- A Whitehall man has been sentenced to 2 years in state prison for a felony assault conviction that stemmed from a stabbing in Whitehall last December.
Dylan T. Scoville, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for a Dec. 3 attack that left a Whitehall man with cuts to his face.
Police said Scoville sliced the man with a box cutter after the man came across a group of young men arguing outside a home on Broadway the night of last Dec. 3.
The victim told the men to quiet down, and Scoville responded by attacking him, according to Whitehall Police. The victim's injuries weren't serious.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Scoville to 2 years in prison to be followed by 2 years on parole.
Recommended
Print Ads
Other
Latest Local Offers
Northway Animal Emergency Clinic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.