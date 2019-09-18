FORT EDWARD -- A Whitehall man has been sentenced to 2 years in state prison for a felony assault conviction that stemmed from a stabbing in Whitehall last December.

Dylan T. Scoville, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for a Dec. 3 attack that left a Whitehall man with cuts to his face.

Police said Scoville sliced the man with a box cutter after the man came across a group of young men arguing outside a home on Broadway the night of last Dec. 3.

The victim told the men to quiet down, and Scoville responded by attacking him, according to Whitehall Police. The victim's injuries weren't serious.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Scoville to 2 years in prison to be followed by 2 years on parole.